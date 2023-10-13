Fred Reicheld, the legendary Bain consultant who created the Net Promoter Score (NPS) joins us to discuss his next breakthrough idea: Earned Growth, a key metric that asks CEOs and management to track how much of their revenues come from repeat customers and from referrals to new customers to refocus everyone on the truly organic business growth that drives growth and profitability.
David Moffett, director at CSX and PayPal, and former CFO of US Bancorp will showcase a simple, game-changing framework that improves accountability and results (and reduces risks) by focusing executives on business operations that deliver actual value instead of sugar highs and accounting tricks, while also increasing transparency and accountability throughout the organization.
Ram Charan, the bestselling author and well-known advisor to CEOs and boards, will join us to share his blueprint for successfully figuring out how to attack opportunities around the world in an increasingly post-global, post-China era.
Efficient, focused and custom-built for busy executives and their key personnel, Chief Executive pulls together some of the most experienced, creative minds in business to take a deep dive into the biggest challenges confronting your business today.
Bain Fellow and creator of the Net Promoter system of management
Fred Reichheld is a Bain Fellow and creator of the Net Promoter system of management. His work in the area of customer and employee retention has quantified the link between loyalty and profits. Fred’s books, The Loyalty Effect: The Hidden Force Behind Growth, Profits, and Lasting Value; Loyalty Rules! How Today’s Leaders Build Lasting Relationships; The Ultimate Question: Driving Good Profits and True Growth and The Ultimate Question 2.0: How Net Promoter Companies Thrive in a Customer Driven World have each become best sellers.
In his most recent book, Fred reveals how NPS practitioners including Apple Retail, Philips, Schwab, Allianz, American Express, and Intuit, have used the Net Promoter System (NPS) to generate extraordinary results. He explains how NPS helps companies become truly customer-centric, unleashing profitable growth through systematically converting more customers into promoters and fewer into detractors.
Fred is a frequent speaker at major business forums and his work on loyalty has been widely covered in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Financial Times, Fortune, Business Week and The Economist.
One of the most celebrated and successful financial leaders of the last 50 years
One of the most celebrated and successful financial leaders of the last 50 years, David Moffett served as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation from September 2008 until his retirement in March 2009. He previously served as a Senior Advisor with the Carlyle Group LLC from May 2007 to September 2008, and as the Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of U.S. Bancorp from 2001 to 2007, after its merger with Firstar Corporation where he served as Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer from 1998 to 2001. Mr. Moffett also served as Chief Financial Officer of StarBanc Corporation, a predecessor to Firstar Corporation, from 1993 to 1998.
Moffett serves as a trustee on the boards of Columbia Fund Series Trust I and Columbia Funds Variable Insurance Trust, overseeing approximately 52 funds within the Columbia Funds mutual fund complex. In addition, he serves as a trustee for the University of Oklahoma Foundation. Mr. Moffett also has served as a consultant to Bridgewater and Associates. Moffett currently serves on the board of directors PayPal Holdings, Inc. From 2007 to 2015, Moffett served on the board of directors of eBay, Inc. From 2010 to 2016, Mr. Moffett served on the board of directors of CIT Group Inc.
A world-renowned business consultant, bestselling author and speaker
Ram Charan is a world-renowned business consultant, bestselling author and speaker who has spent the past 40 years working with many of the top companies, CEOs, and boards of our time. In his work across nearly every geography with companies including Toyota, Bank of America, Key Bank, ICICI Bank, Aditya Birla Group, Novartis, Max Group, Yildiz Holdings, UST Global, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), Humana, Matrix, Ram is known for cutting through the complexity of running a business in today’s fast changing environment to uncover the core business problem.
Ram’s real-world solutions, shared with millions through his books and articles in top business publications, have been praised for being practical, relevant and highly actionable — the kind of advice you can use Monday morning–in areas such as growth, talent development, corporate governance, and moneymaking models for the digital age.
1:00 - 5:00 pm
Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process
Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:
Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns. They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning. Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process. This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented. If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form. The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
Limited space available.
10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.