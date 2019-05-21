M&A in the Ecosystem Era

The engine for growth is looking very different these days. New, platform-based business models are driving a price-to-revenue ratio unmatched by traditional business models. Platforms and the business models that drive them enable stakeholders spanning multiple industries to come together and drive new forms of value. These ecosystems provide a window into acquisition, opportunity, as organizations look to adsorb new value propositions.

As traditional business embrace this ecosystem era, M&A will enable success, placing much greater emphasis and focus on creating value and revenue across the network. This webinar will help you:

• Learn how ecosystems are already disrupting traditional value propositions

• Separate fact from fiction about the speed of acceleration and how to prepare

• See how M&A strategy needs to contemplate valuation on non-core platforms

• Gain insights on how advances in technology will fundamentally change integration

Click here to view this complimentary webinar.