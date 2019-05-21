M&A in the Ecosystem Era

By
Chief Executive
-

The engine for growth is looking very different these days. New, platform-based business models are driving a price-to-revenue ratio unmatched by traditional business models. Platforms and the business models that drive them enable stakeholders spanning multiple industries to come together and drive new forms of value. These ecosystems provide a window into acquisition, opportunity, as organizations look to adsorb new value propositions.

As traditional business embrace this ecosystem era, M&A will enable success, placing much greater emphasis and focus on creating value and revenue across the network. This webinar will help you:

• Learn how ecosystems are already disrupting traditional value propositions

• Separate fact from fiction about the speed of acceleration and how to prepare

• See how M&A strategy needs to contemplate valuation on non-core platforms

• Gain insights on how advances in technology will fundamentally change integration

Click here to view this complimentary webinar.

Avatar
Chief Executive
http://www.chiefexecutive.net
Chief Executive magazine (published since 1977) is the definitive source that CEOs turn to for insight and ideas that help increase their effectiveness and grow their business. Chief Executive Group also produces e-newsletters and online content at chiefexecutive.net and manages Chief Executive Network and other executive peer groups, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable top corporate officers to discuss key subjects and share their experiences within a community of peers. Chief Executive facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers, and is known throughout the U.S. and elsewhere for its annual ranking of Best & Worst States for Business. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net for more information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR