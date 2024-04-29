Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

Navigating Workplace Wellbeing

Gallagher

Gallagher

Happy smiling women sitting in circle in community meeting or group therapy session with coach, holding hands and thanking each other for support, sincere, true friendship and achieving goals together
AdobeStock
Five strategies to support emotional health in the workplace, during Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time that serves as a pivotal reminder to place workplace wellbeing, particularly emotional health, at the forefront of organizational priorities. Gallagher’s 2022 Workforce Trends Report reveals that employers increasingly value emotional wellbeing (79 percent) over physical (48 percent), financial (45 percent) and career (33 percent) wellbeing, highlighting its profound impact on overall employee satisfaction and productivity.

Access Emotional Wellbeing Initiatives

To address the growing emphasis on emotional wellbeing, organizations are urged to evaluate their current initiatives and identify areas where they can strengthen support structures within the workplace. One key aspect of this involves adopting a data-driven approach to refining mental health initiatives. By evaluating the effectiveness of existing programs and selecting relevant metrics and mental health key performance indicators (KPIs) aligned with organizational goals, employers can measure progress and identify areas for improvement.

Empower Leaders Through Mental Health Training

In addition to data-driven approaches, another way to manage emotional wellbeing in the workplace is realizing that mental health training for leaders is no longer an option, but rather essential. Leaders play a pivotal role in shaping workplace cultures that prioritize and support emotional wellbeing through open communication and advocacy. Equipping people managers with the right resources and training empowers them to be advocates of mental health, creating a culture of support and understanding that enhances employee morale and retention.

Integrate Comprehensive Benefit Strategies

As employers strive to create a strategic action plan that champions the physical and emotional wellbeing of their employees, it’s important to think about the whole person who comes to work. This involves integrating critical pillars such as Preventative Care, Emotional Wellbeing and Caregiving into a comprehensive benefit strategy. By addressing the multifaceted needs of employees, organizations can create environments that support overall wellbeing and promote long-term success.

Prevent Toxic Work Culture

As companies seek to strengthen connections with employees, it’s important to address the signs of a toxic workplace and the impact of workplace culture on mental health, as warned by the U.S. Surgeon General. Research emphasizes the correlation between workplace culture and employee wellbeing, underscoring the need for proactive measures to prevent toxic work environments.

Strengthen Equity in the Workplace

Comprehensive support extends beyond addressing toxic cultures to encompass various initiatives aimed at fostering inclusive and supportive workplaces. Transparent pay practices, for instance, can help narrow gender pay gaps and promote fairness and empowerment. Inclusive health programs further support mental wellbeing by fostering environments that prioritize inclusivity and support for all employees.

In an ever-evolving landscape of workplace wellbeing, nurturing the mental health of the workforce is crucial for steering your organization towards a healthier and more successful future.  As you navigate Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, join our webinar, a vital discussion within the 2024 Own Your Growth: Women’s Leadership Series, to gain valuable insights and actionable strategies for fostering a culture of support and understanding within your organization.  

Register now to hear from our distinguished speakers and take the next steps towards creating a workplace that prioritizes the mental health and wellbeing of all employees.  


Gallagher

Gallagher

Gallagher is a global leader in insurance, risk management & consulting services helping clients face challenges and providing effective solutions.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.