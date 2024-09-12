New Poll Finds Canadian CEOs Optimistic For Future Rate Cuts And A Shift In Ottawa 

A Sector & Regional Story

As can be expected, the data shows variances exist when looking at different demographics.

From a sector perspective, we find CEOs operating in the agriculture/forestry sector, as well as those in financial services and professional services, showing less optimism than peers when it comes to the business conditions they expect will be in place by this time next year. All three groups rated their forecast for business 12 months from now below 6 out of 10—or approximately 5 percent lower than the cross-sector average. And agriculture/forestry and finance were the only two sectors where we found CEOs forecasting declining conditions over the coming year.

“We are losing talent to the U.S.,” said a financial services CEO. “It takes too long to get things approved in Canada.”

“Liberal government is really harming business,” said another CEO in finance. “I’m optimistic we’ll have an election before this time next year to help bring things back on track.”

“Clients are not proceeding with their projects,” added one CEO in the professional services sector. “Receivables are taking an average of 35 to 50 additional days to collect. Typically, we would collect 55 percent of our receivables from the previous month billing within 45 days. It is now down to 20 percent in the 45 days following invoicing.”

“Overall worldwide uncertainty is creeping into the rhetoric,” summed up one CEO, noting concerns over the high cost of debt financing, weak CAD, natural gas prices, the political environment at all levels and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. Presidential race.

On a more optimistic front, tech CEOs are expecting the best conditions of the group—6.6 out of 10—5 percent above the cross-sector average, mainly due to companies increasing their digitalization efforts and adoption of emerging technologies, they said.

“For the past three years, we have observed companies hesitating to make significant decisions due to the recession,” said the CEO of a technology company. “However, we now sense that organizations are eager to digitize and optimize their processes and are ready to move forward.”

It is worth noting that CEOs of tech companies are already enjoying good conditions, according to respondents in that sector, so their forecasted improvement 12 months from now isn’t as marked as in some of the other sectors.

For instance, advertising/marketing CEOs, construction CEOs and wholesale/distribution CEOs are all forecasting double-digit improvements in the business landscape for their respective sectors, largely above peers in other industries.

“Inflation is back to manageable levels, so we should start to see positive impacts from that in the coming 12 months,” said one of the construction CEOs participating in the survey. “We also have a large backlog, and there are currently more opportunities in the market than we are able to pursue.”

“Slowing inflation and lower interest rates are allowing projects to start moving ahead again,” added another construction CEO.