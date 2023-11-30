New Poll: More CEOs Looking For Automation To Blunt Soaring Labor Costs 

Faced with soaring labor cost inflation and shortages of key employees across nearly every industry, U.S. business leaders are increasingly turning to technology for answers, fueling a push for automation solutions unlike any in recent memory. That trend will only accelerate in the year to come.

That’s the big takeaway from Chief Executive’s latest polling. Among the 182 CEOs we surveyed November 7-9, as part of our monthly CEO Confidence Index, the number one strategy being pursued to offset rising labor costs in 2024 was automation and technology investment, with 59 percent saying it was their first choice. That topped all other strategies including price increases, finding new revenue streams and reskilling existing workers.

Over the past year, compensation costs, including salaries, benefits and perks, increased 4.3 percent at U.S. private companies according to Chief Executive Group’s latest report on compensation—versus an average of 3 percent annually prior to Covid. Meanwhile, new productivity-enhancing technology like generative AI has become far more flexible, intelligent and inexpensive to deploy. “Digital transformation, specifically with enhanced workflow and elimination of redundant manual tasks are critical as employers are seeking efficiencies in the back-office functions,” said Neville Kadimi, CFO at Diamond Wipe.