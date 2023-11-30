Chief Executive Logo
Chief Executive Logo

New Poll: More CEOs Looking For Automation To Blunt Soaring Labor Costs 

Isabella Mourgelas

Isabella Mourgelas

© AdobeStock
A recent poll of CEOs and other C-suite leaders by Chief Executive finds 60 percent of those surveyed planning to use technology to augment their increasingly expensive workforces in the year to come.

Faced with soaring labor cost inflation and shortages of key employees across nearly every industry, U.S. business leaders are increasingly turning to technology for answers, fueling a push for automation solutions unlike any in recent memory. That trend will only accelerate in the year to come.  

That’s the big takeaway from Chief Executive’s latest polling. Among the 182 CEOs we surveyed November 7-9, as part of our monthly CEO Confidence Index, the number one strategy being pursued to offset rising labor costs in 2024 was automation and technology investment, with 59 percent saying it was their first choice. That topped all other strategies including price increases, finding new revenue streams and reskilling existing workers.  

Over the past year, compensation costs, including salaries, benefits and perks, increased 4.3 percent at U.S. private companies according to Chief Executive Group’s latest report on compensation—versus an average of 3 percent annually prior to Covid. Meanwhile, new productivity-enhancing technology like generative AI has become far more flexible, intelligent and inexpensive to deploy. “Digital transformation, specifically with enhanced workflow and elimination of redundant manual tasks are critical as employers are seeking efficiencies in the back-office functions,” said Neville Kadimi, CFO at Diamond Wipe. 

That won’t automatically translate into a reduction in workers, however. Among those surveyed, 88 percent said they expected to displace less than 5 percent of their workforce with automation in the year to come, and a full 40 percent said they did not expect technology to displace any workers at their firms, at least not in the next 12 months. No one responding to the survey expected to displace 15 percent or more of their workforce with technology.  

Within this, though, there are significant differences based on company size, with executives at bigger companies having much larger appetites for adapting technology solutions versus executives at smaller firms. Some 62 percent of executives at companies under $10 million in annual revenues said none of their employees would get displaced by automation, for example, compared to only 9 percent at large companies ($1 billion+ in annual revenues). 

If that pattern holds, it could broaden the already-wide productivity gaps between larger and smaller organizations, with large companies potentially using automation to slow workforce growth—and the highly-inflationary costs associated with bringing people aboard—to a greater extent than smaller rivals. New advances in technology promise to make the existing workforce more productive at every level of the company–not just at the bottom rungs—so the greater the automation effort, the greater the overall advantage.  

“In the past, we looked at automation in different types of roles, typically at the bottom pyramid, the bottom layer of menial task,” says George Casey, advanced analytics practice leader at consultancy RSM. “What we’re seeing [now] is that throughout the organization, the top-level jobs, our traditional ‘white collar’ jobs, are potentially more at risk because they have a greater return.” 

About the CEO Confidence Index 

The CEO Confidence Index is America’s largest monthly survey of chief executives. Each month, Chief Executive surveys CEOs across America, at organizations of all types and sizes, to compile our CEO Confidence Index data. The Index tracks confidence in current and future business environments, based on CEOs’ observations of various economic and business components. Click here for additional information about the Index and prior months data, visit 


Isabella Mourgelas

Isabella Mourgelas

Isabella Mourgelas is a research analyst with Chief Executive Group.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.