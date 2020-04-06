Radio’s Finest Hour Comes Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

While distrust of national media grows, local broadcast radio was made for these moments, says the CEO of a chain of stations.

Most Americans fondly think of their local radio station as a fun, friendly and free source of music and entertainment tailored to their geographic area.

During moments like these, however, local radio becomes their indispensable support and refuge. Radio stations, from sea to shining sea, quickly reverted to their critical “other role.” This other role is to become a part of our all-important national, regional and local communications infrastructure.

In an era where trust in national news media is at an all-time low, local media and specifically local radio are a deeply trusted source of reliable, actionable, targeted information for our local communities.

In short, local broadcast AM/FM radio was made for just these moments.

Providing the perfect balance between timely information and an escape from the anxieties of the hour, live and local broadcasters are helping to connect and hold the nation and our communities together at the very moment they’ve been forced apart. No other medium can do this as well as AM/FM radio.

As our fellow citizens are shuttered in their homes, out of touch with the world and their communities like never before, their local radio stations are their trusted neighbor, always “on.” Local DJs and news departments are a source of stability and comfort, riding out and talking through the crisis with their listeners—not above or below them, but alongside them.

As during so many crises over the past 100 years, AM/FM radio is a rock that communities, small and large, coast to coast, are leaning on. The trust, the companionship, the familiar voices, the steady reliability seem obvious as to why we have always loved this medium.

We know deep down during moments like these, when we push the “on” button, we will find exactly what we need right now. After all, local broadcast radio was made for moments like these.