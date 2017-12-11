Saint-Gobain Receives Corporate Citizenship Award From Chief Executive Group for its YouthBuild USA Initiative

The building materials manufacturer uses its expertise to help solve fundamental business challenges around the world

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Stamford, CT – Saint-Gobain North America, a $5.8 billion global building materials manufacturer, was given the Corporate Citizenship Award by Chief Executive Group for its partnership with YouthBuild USA, its efforts in helping to educate and train disadvantaged youths. The event took place at Chief Executive’s CEO2CEO Summit, at the Apella Alexandria Center in New York City on Thursday, December 7.

For the last seven years, Saint-Gobain and YouthBuild have provided young adults with the training and skills needed to secure careers in the manufacturing and construction industries following graduation from the program, providing them with a productive path forward while helping Saint-Gobain fill its pipeline for skilled workers who are trained to install/work with their building materials. In addition to funding, the partnership includes a commitment to providing energy-efficient products, building science and technical expertise and employee volunteer support.

Through this partnership, thousands of students’ lives have been transformed, more than a dozen sustainable renovation projects have been completed. This year, employees were given three volunteer days to work alongside students. The program has expanded internationally, and Saint-Gobain recently opened the Saint-Gobain YouthBuild Academy in South Africa.

“The Saint-Gobain Corporation Foundation is committed to putting the power of our people and our products into the communities where our employees live and work,” said Tom Kinisky, President and CEO of Saint-Gobain Corporation. “We believe we can do well by doing good – and supporting nonprofits that share a commitment to community development, energy conservation and environmental stewardship is central to that belief. Through our partnership with YouthBuild USA, we’ve created a virtuous cycle where by giving back to the communities where we operate; we’re also helping to fill the talent pipeline for manufacturing companies, like ourselves, as well as our customers in the construction industries.”

“We don’t just recognize companies for giving out big checks,” said Editor-in-Chief Dan Bigman. “We look for organizations that are making a real difference in areas that align well with their mission, and where the CEO is an integral part of the process. Saint Gobain embodies everything our Corporate Citizenship program stands for and they set a great example for others to follow.”

Stanley Bergman, chairman and CEO of Henry Schein, and Chief Executive’s 2017 CEO of the Year, presented the award. Carmen Ferrigno, Vice President of Communications, Branding and Philanthropy and Executive Director of the Saint-Gobain Corporation Foundation, accepted the award on behalf of Tom Kinisky.

