Saluting The Nation’s Unsung Heroes During Pandemic

From hospitals and pharmacies to delivery services, grocery stores, transportation and logistics companies—there are thousands of employees on the front lines who deserve our recognition.

In spite of the uncertainty that Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused, there are still many industries filled with hard-working men and women who are continuing to work amid the coronavirus outbreak. From hospitals to delivery services, to physical security companies to pharmacies, to grocery stores, transportation and logistics companies, there are many employees who, while they may not wear capes, are our nation’s heroes. These largely unsung heroes are helping us survive this crisis by driving vehicles filled with crucial supplies, stocking store shelves, filling prescriptions and providing essential public safety services.

Now is the time to share your appreciation for our nation’s unsung heroes. While most of us are thankful for the doctors, nurses and emergency workers who are tending to the sick, we should also be appreciative for the men and women who hold essential jobs that require they show up to work during the pandemic.

Consider thanking your supermarket’s shop clerk who is doing their best to keep the shelves stocked with necessities and the cashier who is ringing up the purchases. Express your gratitude to the Amazon delivery person who brought essentials to your home.

As the CEO of a company that employs over 235,000 employees, I salute our hard-working highly trained men and women that are our country’s first responders. Nationwide, there are over 1 million security professionals on the job who have a wide range of skills. They can be put in high-risk situations as they confront and detain criminals engaged in theft, trespassing, gang activity and every other manner of unlawful behavior that occurs. Real world security professionals work in partnership with local law enforcement as some previously served in law enforcement and military positions.

These well-trained security professionals monitor and patrol facilities and are ready to respond quickly and effectively in any situation. During this challenging time, the physical security sector continues to provide essential public safety services. Security-sector clients, and the public at large, rely on security professionals to keep our communities safe and secure.

Employees, shareholders and other stakeholders look to their business leaders for strength and direction. For example, some leaders are publicly sharing their crisis plans, which include employee communications with information about COVID-19, how it’s transmitted, what they’re doing about it, employee FAQs and links to resources with more information. Let’s salute company leaders who are sharing their intel to help others during this challenging time.