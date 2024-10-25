Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
ACCOUNT
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

3 Ways To Pay Smarter in 2025

Picture of Verne Harnish

Verne Harnish

People strategizing comp
AdobeStock
Without spending more, you can restructure your compensation system to attract and hold onto your best people while reinforcing what matters most to your customers.

As McKinsey & Co. has found, the top driver of employee disengagement is inadequate total compensation. Whether employers like it or not, nearly half of American workers are planning to look for a job in the next 12 months, with many seeking higher pay amid record-high housing costs and inflation, according to other research by Bankrate.

The good news is there are strategies for restructuring pay so it drives increasing top and bottom lines.

Strategy #1: Anchor your compensation system to your brand promise. You’ll only be able to generate the revenue and profits to pay your team competitively if your compensation plan reinforces what matters most to the customer. MiniMovers, a 39-year-old, 500-person company in Brisbane, Australia, understands this. Specializing in door-to-door local moving, the company is known for its “Workmanship Guarantee.” If its team damages something it is moving, it will fix it.

While most moving companies use insurance policies to cover breakage, MiniMovers self-insures. It sets aside 3 percent of revenue for a team bonus that gets divided among the movers and distributed every three months— if nothing is broken. If there is breakage, the company subtracts the cost of the damage and uses the cash to reimburse its customers.

Its bonus-motivated movers police themselves to make sure nothing gets broken. “If someone is not doing the right thing, the coworkers will quickly step in,” says founder Mike O’Hagan. “They will train new colleagues on the spot to make sure they handle customers’ property the right way.”

MiniMovers‘ pay program also helps it attract and retain a great workforce. “We pay well above the minimum wage,” says O’Hagan, and the breakage bonus makes the overall package quite attractive. In turn, their stellar reputation reduces marketing costs and allows it to premium price, improving margins in a competitive business.

Strategy #2: Think fair, not same. As the best sports teams know, the most unequal thing you can do is treat unequal team members equally. Do all quarterbacks earn the same amount? No. If you’ve got a better quarterback-efficiency ratio and a better history of winning, you’ll generally get a better contract. It’s the same with every other position on the team.

Establishing wide pay bands for each position allows you to peg what you pay each team member to performance. At Allied Printing in Manchester, Connecticut, customer service representatives, production planners and others can make twice or more their starting pay, sometimes into the six figures. The key is having metrics that delineate star performers and reward them for their performance. “Moving up” means handling more complex jobs and larger accounts, where the greater gross margin dollars afford higher wages. This allows employees to continue in their current jobs while progressing up the pay scale.

Strategy #3: Structure a company-wide bonus plan that vests. Allied Printing also provides a bonus plan in which half of the annual bonus is paid after the end of the year, so the money doesn’t get lumped in with base pay in employees’ minds. The other 50 percent vests over the next six years, divided equally into six chunks. These future buckets of money increase each year, and employees only receive them if they are still with the firm.

Like a stock, a vested bonus creates a psychological situation where people will do more to avoid a loss than get a gain. Employees weigh the decision to leave more thoroughly, given the sizable pots of money sacrificed. Would-be talent poachers will need to offer sizable signing bonuses.

There’s a payoff to giving compensation this much thought: By getting this right, you won’t have to worry as much about achieving your biggest goals for the company. Your team will have a strong incentive to do that for you.


Picture of Verne Harnish

Verne Harnish

Verne Harnish is a world-leading expert, speaker, author, and entrepreneur in the field of business growth. He has spent more than 30 years educating entrepreneurial teams. As part of his personal mission to support entrepreneurs, he co-founded Growth Institute, a premier online training company that has helped mid-market companies in over 50 countries learn and implement the latest business methodologies. He also founded the world-renowned Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) and chaired for 15 years EO's premier CEO program, the "Birthing of Giants", held at MIT. Verne is also the Founder and CEO of Scaling Up, a global executive education and coaching company with over 180 partners on six continents. He is the author of two bestselling business books: Scaling Up and Mastering the Rockefeller Habits.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    Chief Executive Group

    CONTACT US

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.