Synchronize Your Team For Success 

Greg Spira

Greg Spira

The result of failing to share plans from a lack of trust is often a dangerous pattern of self-constraint.

The attribute that distinguishes the best teams from mediocre teams is trust. Lack of trust is often the unacknowledged root of business failure.

In business, team members must trust and work with cross-functional counterparts to synchronize plans. Businesses achieve their goals through teamwork, and teamwork is anchored in trust.

Using a team sports analogy, in ice hockey players have a decision to make when the puck is passed to them. One choice is to take the puck down the ice on their own to attempt to score a goal. They may have significant incentive to do so. They may be close to breaking a personal record or may believe that better scoring statistics will make them more marketable as a player. They also may not trust their teammates’ ability to score a goal. Another choice is to pass the puck to another player who is in a better position and can make a coordinated play.

How are players who always go it alone regarded by their teammates? Do the other players respect them? Will others pass the puck to them? How does this loner attitude impact the team’s win-loss record?

Consider this sports analogy in a business context. Collaborating with other business functions is often difficult for department leaders who may not trust other department teams to adhere to or execute the game plan. But they can’t go it alone and expect to win the game. They must understand the value of working collaboratively to carry out their commercial plan.

A shift in thinking occurs when department leaders focus on the betterment of the entire business. Sales and marketing leaders, for example, become more mature in their thinking about the demand plan. They consider the demand plan a request for product that they’re accountable for selling. The manufacturing organization is rarely an open bar, so to speak. Supply planners shouldn’t be forced to guess which of the demand mix, volume, or timing in the plan is going to come true, and which are hedges against possible poor performance from the manufacturing organization.

Similarly, the supply chain organization’s thinking shifts. They know the pitfalls of second-guessing the demand plan. The role of supply chain organization is to create a supply plan in response to the demand plan. This supply plan considers inventory, cost and service-level parameters that are deemed optimal.

Coordinating and synchronizing plans across functions enables coordinated responses to changes regarding both problems and opportunities. Doing so creates agility. When business leaders play their positions and trust their teammates to do what they say they’re going to do in their plans, something else happens. Responding to change becomes much simpler, and in some cases, effortless.

Take, for example, an organization where the sales, marketing and finance functions create their own separate forecasts. Imagine business leaders trying to decide whether or not to approve a customer promotion. The leaders will not understand whether the promotion is incremental to, or already included in, any of the different forecasts. They won’t understand which demand forecast the supply chain used to develop its production plan. It becomes very difficult to make the investment decision, let alone predict the outcome of the promotion.

Business leaders also would find it difficult to effectively respond to competitors’ moves. If competitors were to raise prices, introduce a new product, or exit a market, which forecast and information would be relied upon to assess the impact on the business? Which forecast would be used to understand the most effective actions to take in response? One forecast may have predicted the competitor’s moves. Another may not.

Situations like these arise when functional leaders resist sharing and aligning their functional plans. What happens when the sales and marketing teams fail to share their commercial plans with the finance or supply chain organizations? Those functions are forced to develop their own forecasts of demand. What happens when the manufacturing or supply chain team fails to share its supply plan? The sales, marketing and finance teams are forced to create their own projections of what will be available to sell.

The result of failing to share plans from a lack of trust is often a dangerous pattern of self-constraint. The sales team will hesitate to make commitments to customers when there’s uncertainty as to what can be delivered. The supply organization hesitates to commit to making product when there’s uncertainty as to whether the product orders will be received. The finance team will make their best estimates of sales revenue, margins and cash flow, all of which may not reflect reality.

The team should never be confused over which plan is being followed or that they can trust the information shared cross-functionally at face value.


Greg Spira

Greg Spira

Greg Spira is an expert in Demand Management and Integrated Business Planning (IBP/S&OP) and works with companies to implement lasting change at all levels and across functions by building organizational capability and developing high-performing teams. He has written and co-authored many white papers on Demand Management and is an instructor of the Oliver Wight Demand Management course. His new book, Trust the Plan: Demand Management for Business Leaders (J. Ross Publishing, April 18, 2023), shares how to ensure cross-functional collaboration, alignment of plans and teamwork in any Demand Plan process.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.