Chief Executive Logo
ACCOUNT
Chief Executive Logo

Target CEO Brian Cornell Offers A Lesson In Detaching From Perfection

Picture of Bob Rosen

Bob Rosen

Illustration of man pushing through straight lines
AdobeStock
Letting go of perfectionism opens the door for creativity, continuous learning and more excellent work. Here's how.

I have known Brian Cornell for many years. He has been leading companies ever since we met, taking him into the executive suites at Safeway, Michaels stores, PepsiCo and Sam’s Club. Today, he is the chief executive officer of Target. He knows firsthand the benefits of dedicating himself to excellence. Part of his process is learning to be comfortable as a teacher and a student.

Brian shared this story with me: “Leaders who are mature recognize that they can’t be perfect. I was criticized for wanting to be perfect at an early stage in my career. I wanted to make sure I was completely buttoned up. One day, my old boss sat me down and said, ‘Brian, you do great work, you have an amazing work ethic and you’re always organized. Everything is perfect and every word’s been thought out. But you should spend more time just being yourself, being genuine and staying approachable.’” Brian uses this lesson every day as he leads Target through the storm clouds in today’s modern business world.

Here are some suggestions for achieving excellence and loosening your attachment to perfection.

Fall in Love with Your Imperfections

Stop trying to be perfect. You are an imperfect human being by nature. Acknowledge your perfectionism right out of the gate and view life as a journey of experimentation and continuous learning. Get comfortable with ambiguity and expect to make some mistakes. Practice mental toughness and mental tenderness. You deserve both.

Good enough is good enough. Work toward progress, not perfection. Expose yourself to situations that you fear, like your fear of embarrassment when you make a mistake in front of people. You might even practice being imperfect with others. Cultivate your confidence and humility—even if it hurts. And recognize your tendency to worry.

When you feel anxiety, try meditation or take a walk in nature.

• Stop judging and putting yourself down for being imperfect and recognize the beauty of your imperfections.

• Seek out experiences that take you out of your comfort zone and don’t be afraid to ask for feedback.

• Have confidence that you will perform excellent work.

Confront Your Inner Hijackers

Your perfectionistic mind plays tricks on you. Change your internal dialogue and self-talk. Throw cold water on your inner critic, and stop comparing yourself with others. Distinguish what you can and cannot control. The more honest you are about the difference, the less time you will waste and the less angst you will experience.

Reframe who you are, how you think and how you act. Remember you can change. Acknowledge how your thoughts and feelings hijack you. Let go of your fears of being wrong. Be aware of how the external forces in your life—bosses and colleagues, teachers and social pressures—can dictate your perfectionism. Are they pressuring you to be perfect? Are you influenced by the success of others? Remember: you control how these forces affect you.

• Tell yourself positive thoughts about your performance.

• Know your most vulnerable situations, like when you receive negative feedback from others.

• Catch yourself being rigid and overorganizing your world.

Rebalance Your Work

Perfectionistic work is not productive work. Loosen the pressure to produce all the time. Be flexible with your excessive standards and know your breaking point when you might burn out, or you stop being creative or productive. Get rid of your inner rule book that stifles you and imposes unnecessary restrictions. Schedule your time realistically and beware of getting sidetracked by details. Sometimes, it’s best to tackle your most difficult work first and remember to take breaks throughout the day.

If you happen to live or work with a perfectionist, be aware of their negative effect on you. The key is to stay engaged with healthy boundaries between the two of you. When they show their perfectionistic side, don’t take their behavior personally; don’t deny your own feelings, foster your own self-esteem; and don’t be afraid to embrace your own imperfections.

• For the perfectionist, be flexible with your excessive standards that can blind and shackle you.

• Set smart goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely. Being SMART will help you avoid procrastination.

• Separate your work time from family and personal time. When you do, try to be in the moment with your partner, kids and friends.

Act with Constructive Impatience

Perfectionism influences how you interact with others at work too. To minimize its impact, practice constructive impatience. The constructive side aims to create a psychologically safe environment for those around you. It’s where people feel good about themselves, feel empowered to take risks and are open to new ways of doing things. You are under- standing and patient and show people they are valued.

Another side of you is impatient, wanting visible, immediate results. So you push and make demands not only for yourself but those around you. You want everyone, including yourself, to stretch their abilities and eagerly pursue their goals. The combination of a constructive mindset and impatience avoids the effects of perfectionism and fosters excellent work.

• Create a healthy, safe environment for people while focusing on results.

• Involve people in decisions while nudging them out of their comfort zones.

• Set higher goals while helping people find meaning in their work.

Excerpt from: Detach: Ditch Your Baggage to Live a More Fulfilling Life by Bob Rosen, 2025.


Picture of Bob Rosen

Bob Rosen

Dr. Bob Rosen holds a PhD in clinical psychology from the University of Pittsburgh and serves as faculty in George Washington University's School of Medicine's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. As Founder and CEO of Healthy Companies, he has advised over 500 CEOs across sixty countries. His previous books include the New York Times bestseller "Grounded" and Washington Post bestseller "Conscious."
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

Get the CEO Briefing

Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

upcoming events

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

GET IN TOUCH

  • contact@chiefexecutive.net
  • 203.930.2700
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

Publications

Communities

About

Roundtable

Strategic Planning Workshop

1:00 - 5:00 pm

Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

  1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
  2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
  3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

 

Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

2:00 - 5:00 pm

Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

Limited space available.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

Golf Outing

10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
Sponsored by UBS

General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.