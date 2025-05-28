Tariffs: 68 Percent Of U.S. CEOs Say They Are Raising Prices In New Chief Executive-AlixPartners Poll 

Wall Street may have relaxed after the White House announced a 90-day pause in the full implementation of tariffs, but America’s CEOs didn’t.

As the clock ticks down on the reprieve, our most recent poll of 300 U.S. CEOs, conducted in May with AlixPartners, finds U.S. business leaders racing to do what they can do to navigate the muddy waters ahead: reforecasting their financial picture, scenario planning, advancing purchases ahead of the full tariffs coming online, and, by an overwhelming majority, raising their prices, despite the increasingly public political demands of the Trump White House that they not do so.

Asked what their “top strategies” were to deal with the tariff uncertainty right now, the most cited answer was—as you might expect—to simply reforecast and think through possible strategies for what might come to pass. Overall, just 10 percent said they were taking a “wait and see” approach to the tariffs at this point. “This is not the time to panic,” said one CEO, “but to consciously refine.”

According to our survey, nearly half (48 percent) of CEOs polled say they have paused hiring and 45 percent say they have paused making major investments in their business in response to the tariffs.