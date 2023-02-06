Think The Price Hikes Are Over? Think Again

But even if the number of CEOs planning price increases continues to grow, the rate of increase appears to be slowing. For example, in July 2022, only 21 percent of CEOs reported increasing prices/considering rising prices up to 4.9 percent, while 37 percent reported price increases of 7.5 percent or more.

Skip ahead six months, and the figures flip—only 20 percent of CEOs say they are increasing prices by 7.5 percent or more, while 39 percent report price increases of 4.9 percent and below.

Price Changes by Size and Industry

According to our poll, CEOs in companies with revenues of $50 to $99.9 million are the least likely to increase prices, where only 71 percent have increased or are considering growing prices to any extent. All CEOs polled from companies with $1 billion or more in annual revenues said they have increased or are planning to increase prices.

The data shows that small companies, with under $10 million in revenues, are the most likely to enact or consider substantial price increases. One-third of CEOs from small companies report raising prices or considering a price increase of at least 7.5 percent compared to only 14 percent of CEOs from small to mid-size companies, those with $25 to $49.9 million in revenues, who said the same.