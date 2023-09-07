Use New Technology To Attract Gen Z To The Office

Caroline Frith

Caroline Frith

Post-pandemic efforts to get employees back to a shared workspace has been a struggle for companies of all sizes. Eight ways new tech can help.

Post-pandemic efforts to get employees back to a shared workspace can be a struggle. A real estate expert outlines eight ways new tech can help.

Many Generation Z individuals have been immersed in a digital world since childhood. They’ve grown up with smartphones and the internet, and technology is an integral part of their daily lives. As this tech-savvy generation now enters the workforce, the concept of “return” to the office takes on a whole new meaning. Many are accustomed to flexible, remote work and virtual collaboration. As such, employers must harness technology to create a seamless and engaging office experience. Here are some key ways to do that.

Take a mobile-first approach for a frictionless experience. Before employees even arrive at the office, hybrid work solutions can provide the ability to see when colleagues are in and reserve a desk. Upon arrival to the building, wireless access controls facilitate smooth entry as turnstiles automatically open on approach. Elevator dispatch, parking, ordering lunch, booking a fitness amenity and submitting a work order all become easy when everyone is using one tenant engagement platform and connected in a seamless way.

Create a sense of community. A robust tenant experience program drives engagement with the property and presents employers with a unique opportunity to promote events and perks that are available when coming into the office. Digital programming within the app—including weekly happenings around town, games, high quality content and giveaways—create a sense of excitement in the building. Offering employees exclusive discounts from onsite retailers and local businesses also incentivizes people to come into the office.

Use smart technology for a comfortable office. Smart office technology leverages Internet of Things (IoT) devices to optimize office spaces for efficiency and comfort. Sensor-equipped lights, temperature control systems and smart meeting rooms that adjust settings based on occupancy can enhance the workplace experience for Gen Z. These tech-savvy individuals appreciate environments that adapt to their preferences automatically.

Earn back the commute. Make your office a destination and enhance the life of your employees by implementing concierge services that help employees with personal errands and tasks during the workday. Services that can be scheduled through a tenant app such as dry cleaning, grocery shopping, notary services or package deliveries can free up employees’ time and reduce the need to run errands after work.

Understand employee needs. Surveys allow employers to proactively identify what employees want and need from the property and make informed decisions to tailor amenities and services to better suit their talent’s demographic. Regularly seeking feedback from employees demonstrates that employers value their opinions and are committed to providing a positive working environment. Quick polls through a tenant app provide a pulse check on how people are feeling about the building on any given day or after an event.

Immersive technology experiences. Virtual and augmented reality technologies offer a novel way to engage Gen Z in the office. Companies can use VR for interactive onboarding and training, enabling new employees to familiarize themselves with the workspace virtually. Additionally, AR can enhance physical workspaces with virtual information overlays, facilitating collaboration and enhancing productivity.

Sustainability initiatives. Gen Z is environmentally conscious and seeks employers who share their commitment to sustainability. Implementing green technology such as LED lighting, electric vehicle charging stations, energy management software and water leak detection tools demonstrate a company’s dedication to environmental responsibility, resonating positively with this generation.

Certifications. Gen Z values transparency. Building owners and employers that voluntarily seek out independent green certifications like LEED, WiredScore or BREEAM to validate their buildings’ sustainability and environmental performance will attract these workers.

Conclusion

As Gen Z becomes a significant part of the workforce, businesses must adapt to meet their unique expectations and values. Leveraging new technologies to create a frictionless and tech-forward office experience will be instrumental in attracting and retaining this digitally native generation. By embracing smart office technology, companies can create a workplace environment that resonates with Gen Z’s preferences and fosters a productive, engaged and value-driven workforce.


Caroline Frith

Caroline Frith

Caroline Frith is the chief strategy officer at COVE, leading product innovation and partnership development for commercial real estate owners and operators. Previously Caroline was responsible for the technology strategy and innovation roadmap at Cushman and Wakefield, where she focused on emerging technologies to meet the demands of the global investor market. With 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, investment banking and data analytics technology, Caroline has established herself as a trusted advisor to clients seeking to discover investment opportunities in PropTech and increase the value of their real estate portfolio. For more information visit cove.is.

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.