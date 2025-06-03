Want A Board Seat? Get A Great LinkedIn Profile 

Editor’s Note: For most CEOs and CFOs at mid-market companies, landing a seat on a public or private company board can be a stellar career move, a lucrative and exciting way to put decades of experience to work in a whole new way. But making it happen? Not easy. To help, we’re kicking off a new occasional series with practical tips and ideas. And if you’re serious about trying to get on a board, I’d also recommend taking a look our sister publication Corporate Board Member, which offers well-priced, high-value online learning programs to give you an edge. — DB

A long, successful C-Suite career? Check. Great interpersonal skills and references? Check. Deep industry experience and expertise? Check.

Those are the kinds of skills and background one would expect to find in a perspective board member. But they’re hardly enough—at least not if you want an edge on getting the board seats you likely want.

In today’s competitive landscape, if you want to land a seat on a public company board, members must be strategic not only about how they prepare for the job (and we have resources to help you do that) you also have to be savvy about how how you present yourself online—particularly on LinkedIn—to remain visible and attractive for new board opportunities.

“There are only 30,000 board seats available in public companies,” says board recruitment expert Tate Purcell, a longtime director himself and a currently on the board of Air+ Inc. “If they turn over on an average every five years, it’s only 6,000.”

Standing out, in other words, is essential. In a recent conversation on the sidelines of our annual Director’s Forum in Dallas, Purcell—who routinely hosts seminars on this topic for a number of board-focused organizations, including our sister publication Corporate Board Member—shared practical advice for those looking to refine their public personas in the hopes of landing a board seat.

“The executive resume focuses on the proactive things that you can implement and you have implemented, so it’s operationally focused,” says Purcell. “The board member, as you know, isn’t operationally forecast focused. They are focused on coaching, helping the management team to do those operational things. And so the board bio and the public persona needs to be more focused on how you help people to do those things.”

Here’s some of what he suggests:

Avoid Focusing Too Much on Past Titles. One of the most common mistakes board members make is structuring their LinkedIn profiles like a career resume. “They focus on the positions that they’re currently in or the positions that they were in,” Purcell explained. While past experience is valuable, an effective board profile should be forward-looking and highlight the value the individual brings to the boardroom rather than simply listing past titles.

Shift Away from an Operational Focus. Another frequent misstep is presenting a profile that reads like that of an executive rather than a board member. “They’ll put together a profile that looks like a CEO or a CFO…which is not what a board member does,” Purcell noted. Board members aren’t responsible for running the company—they provide oversight, strategic guidance and governance. Profiles should reflect this distinction.

Define a Clear ‘Unique Value Proposition’. To stand out, “the first line of your headline needs to deliver what I call the UVP, the unique value proposition,” Purcell said. Instead of simply listing a title, the headline should summarize the expertise and impact the board member can bring. A strong example: “Helping manufacturing companies and their boards thrive”—a statement that immediately conveys relevance and value.

Optimize for Both Humans and Algorithms. LinkedIn profiles need to appeal to both human readers and search algorithms. “Your ‘about’ section on LinkedIn is really where you want to be more algorithm friendly,” Purcell advised. This means incorporating relevant keywords throughout the profile to increase discoverability while ensuring the overall narrative is compelling to human viewers—particularly board nominating committees.

Use Board-Appropriate Language. The language in a board member’s profile should reflect governance responsibilities rather than executive duties. “Some no-nos would be ‘executed’ or ‘implemented,’” Purcell emphasized. Instead, he suggests using terms like “coached,” “facilitated” or “led the process,” which better align with board-level contributions.

Recognize That Networking Drives Board Placements. While LinkedIn optimization is essential, Purcell underscored that networking remains the most effective way to secure board opportunities. “The primary way to get on a board is to know someone who’s already on that board,” he said. Many board searches start with existing board members tapping their networks before engaging search firms.

Keep Profiles Up-to-Date—Continuously. Waiting until actively seeking a new role to refresh a LinkedIn profile is a mistake. “When that unexpected phone call comes from a buddy who says, ‘Hey, we’re rotating out old Charlie and we’d like to consider you for a board,’ then you’re ready,” Purcell said. A well-maintained public persona ensures board members are positioned for new opportunities as they arise.

Know Who Your Profile Should Be Targeting. Board members should tailor their LinkedIn presence to the right audience. “You’re really targeting the chairman of the nominating governance committee,” Purcell explained. This individual plays a central role in identifying and recommending director candidates, making it essential that a board member’s profile clearly communicates the value they bring to the table.

Understand How Headhunters Use LinkedIn—and Don’t. While some board members assume headhunters are the primary audience for their LinkedIn profiles, Purcell clarifies that’s not entirely accurate. “People may think that they want to have the primary focus point of their LinkedIn be a headhunter, [but] it’s not actually true,” he said. While headhunters do use LinkedIn for searches, board placements are more often driven by networking and internal referrals.

Be Prepared for Opportunities at Any Time. The best board candidates are those who are always prepared. “The primary way they get found, of course, is LinkedIn,” Purcell said. Having a well-structured profile and a polished board bio ensures that when an unexpected opportunity arises, a board member can confidently articulate their value and be ready to engage in the process.

“You need to have your materials well thought through,” says Pursell. Going through the process of doing that for LinkedIn, building out your bio, can be a helpful part of the preparation process—helping to ensure that you are ready for a constructive dialogue when approached by a board recruiting a new director. “You’ve done the homework,” says Pursell. “You have all of the information top of mind. And so you can go and articulate your unique value proposition to that opportunity that you really didn’t anticipate, but it came to you.”

