White House Cybersecurity Coordinator Rob Joyce and former Homeland Security Sec. Michael Chertoff to Headline 2018 Cyber Risk Forum for CEOs and Board Members

STAMFORD, CT, February 26, 2018 — Chief Executive Group, publisher of Corporate Board Member and Chief Executive, announced today that Rob Joyce, White House Cybersecurity Coordinator and Acting Deputy of U.S. Homeland Security, and Hon. Michael Chertoff, former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will be the keynote speakers at their upcoming Cyber Risk Forum this April 16 in San Francisco.

Held alongside RSA® Conference, the leading international gathering for cyber security thought leaders, with sponsors Grant Thornton, BitSight Technologies, Darktrace and Willis Towers Watson, the program is exclusively for CEOs and board members to understand, devise and implement enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategies.

“CEOs and boards know cybersecurity is among the most important issues now facing every business, a legal, bottom-line and reputational risk that can not just be relegated to the IT department,” said Marshall Cooper, CEO, The Chief Executive Group. “With a lineup of experienced leaders led by Mr. Joyce and Mr. Chertoff, we’ve assembled a remarkable agenda that will help CEOs and directors ask the right questions and navigate the threats around the corner.”

Other speakers include Dawn Cappelli, VP, Global Security & Chief Information Security Officer, Rockwell Automation; Anthony Dagostino, Head of Global Cyber Risk, Willis Towers Watson; John Pearce, Principal in Risk Advisory Services, Grant Thornton; Stephen Boyer, CTO, BitSight Technologies; Jim Pflagling, Board Member, SailPoint; James Routh, Chief Security Officer, Aetna; and John Scimone, SVP & Chief Security Officer, Dell.

Attendees will participate in an interactive, industry-focused cyber security simulation to gain a better understanding of the potential impacts of a cyber event across various elements of their business. Additional topics include creating a cyber-savvy culture and assessing the security of your largest business partners.

About Rob Joyce

Mr. Rob Joyce is the Special Assistant to the President and Cybersecurity Coordinator and acting Deputy Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor to the President at the White House. Rob leads the development of national and international cybersecurity strategy and policy for the United States and oversees implementation of those policies; in this capacity, he ensures that the Federal Government is effectively partnering with the private sector, nongovernmental organizations, other branches and levels of government, and other nations.

Before to coming to the White House, Rob served at the NSA for over 27 years, holding various leadership positions within both focus areas of NSA: the Information Assurance and Signals Intelligence missions. From 2013 to 2017, Rob served as the Chief of Tailored Access Operations (TAO), the NSA’s mission element that provided tools and expertise in computer network exploitation to deliver foreign intelligence. Prior to becoming the Chief of TAO, Rob served as the Deputy Director of the Information Assurance Directorate (IAD) at NSA, where he led efforts to harden, protect and defend the Nation’s most critical National Security systems and improve cybersecurity for the nation. He was elevated to the Senior Executive Service in 2001.

Mr. Joyce began his career as an engineer and is a technologist at heart. He received his Bachelors Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Clarkson University in 1989 and earned a Masters Degree in Electrical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University in 1993. Throughout his career with NSA, he has been the recipient of two Presidential Rank Awards, one meritorious and one at the distinguished level.

About Michael Chertoff

Michael Chertoff is co-founder and executive chairman of The Chertoff Group. As Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2005 to 2009, Mr. Chertoff led the country in blocking would-be terrorists from crossing our borders or implementing their plans if they were already in the country. He als transformed FEMA into an effective organization following Hurricane Katrina. His greatest successes have earned few headlines – because the important news is what didn’t happen.

At The Chertoff Group, Mr. Chertoff provided high-level strategic counsel to corporate and government leaders on a broad range of security issues, from risk identification and prevention to preparedness, response and recovery.

Before heading up the Department of Homeland Security, Mr. Chertoff served as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Earlier, during more than a decade as a federal prosecutor, he investigated and prosecuted cases of political corruption, organized crime, corporate fraud and terrorism – including the investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Mr. Chertoff is a magna cum laude graduate of Harvard College (1975) and Harvard Law School (1978). From 1979-1980, he served as a clerk to Supreme Court Justice William Brennan, Jr.

In addition to his role at The Chertoff Group, Mr. Chertoff is also senior of counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, and a member of the firm’s White Collar Defense and Investigations practice group. Mr. Chertoff is chairman of the board for BAE Systems, and is an advisory board member for Adobe, vArmour and Accenture.

About RSA Conference

In the digital world in which we now live, information is a very highly valued commodity. Safeguarding that information, therefore, has become a top priority. RSA Conference’s mission is to connect you with the people and insights that will empower you to stay ahead of cyberthreats. We do this through our events in the US, the EMEA region and the Asia-Pacific region and through our digital outreach. However you access our community, RSA Conference is your best resource for exchanging ideas, learning the latest trends and finding the answers you are looking for.

About Chief Executive Group

Chief Executive Group, the leading community for business leaders worldwide, publishes Chief Executive magazine (since 1977), chiefexecutive.net, Corporate Board Member magazine and boardmember.com, as well as conferences and roundtables that enable CEOs to discuss key subjects and share their experiences with their peers. The Group also runs the Chief Executive Network, the leading CEO membership organization arranged by industry, and facilitates the annual “CEO of the Year,” a prestigious honor bestowed upon an outstanding corporate leader, nominated and selected by a group of peers. Visit www.chiefexecutive.net and www.boardmember.com for more information.