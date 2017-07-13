“Stan Bergman transformed Henry Schein from a specialty generic drug and dental products supplier to a global medical, dental and veterinary products distributor, and associated technology services provider. All the while, he emphasized a family business culture focused on teamwork, recognizing successes

and giving back to the community.”—Cathy Engelbert, CEO, Deloitte

“Stan is the epitome of a great leader. He skillfully navigated changing times in a dynamic industry to ensure his company continues to improve value to customers and deliver strong earnings growth to shareholders—all while setting the bar for the highest ethical and professional standards.”—Dan Glaser, President and CEO, Marsh & McLennan

“A strategic driver and culture carrier, Stan shows what a business leader can do for society. He makes business look good.”—Tamara Lundgren, President and

CEO, Schnitzer Steel Industries “Over a multi-decade period Stan has been able to reinvent his company while enabling it to stay relevant and to maintain its leadership position, as well as stay true to its core mission.”—Fred Hassan, Chairman, Zx Pharma; Partner/Managing Director, Healthcare, Warburg Pincus

“Congratulations, Stan, on being selected as this year’s CEO of the Year. You join a very distinguished list of very successful leaders.”—Robert Nardelli, CEO, XLR-8

“Stan Bergman’s sustained performance, shareholder value creation and impact on his community has been great over a very long time.”—Tom Quinlan, President and CEO, LSC Communications

“His long-term commitment to his enterprise, leading it through vital life stages, renewing his strategy yet preserving the firm’s vital culture, sets him apart from his peers.”—Jeff Sonnenfeld, CEO, The Chief Executive Leadership Institute, Yale School of Management

“He’s been named CEO of the Year, but it’s not due to his performance of just the last year. He’s managed to sustain outstanding performance in an industry where it’s hard to distinguish oneself. His ability to adapt his company’s culture, change his product mix and change his business model over time made for a standout performance.”—Randall Stephenson, Chairman and CEO, AT&T, 2016 Chief Executive of the Year

“He’s a great choice for having sustained performance, but more importantly sustaining his organization’s values.”—Mark Weinberger, Chairman and CEO, EY

“Stan Bergman balanced the ambition to achieve with the discipline to focus on consistent performance. He is a great example for CEO’s of what success looks like for employees, customers and shareholders.”—Maggie Wilderotter, Chairman and CEO, Grand Reserve Inn