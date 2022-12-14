2022 Year in Review: How CEOs’ Predictions Stacked Up

The year 2022 has been notable by any standard. Although it began with an outbreak of Omicron, the nation quickly recovered and many businesses saw unprecedented demand. That demand persisted, despite soaring inflation—so much so that goods and labor shortages fast became the norm. Meanwhile, Russia invaded Ukraine, igniting the first European land war since WWII and further disrupting global supply chains.

Though since the earliest days of the pandemic business leaders have faced seismic challenges that forced them to prepare for the worst, had they girded for the degree of disruption and volatility that 2022 ushered in?

Turns out, most were hoping for somewhat greener pastures.

When asked in December 2021 to forecast where the Dow Jones Industrial Average would close 2022, the majority of the 150 CEOs we polled said between 35,000 and 40,000. That might be considered fairly conservative, considering the predictions were made before the onslaught of events that unfolded in the months to come, and the year hasn’t ended yet—there’s still room for a Santa Claus rally—but those figures will likely be above the final results.