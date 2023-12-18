2023: How CEOs’ Predictions Stacked Up

Last year ended with crazy winter storms, ongoing fighting in Ukraine and a fun new AI chatbot that seemed to show some promise writing bland term papers and chipper poetry.

Could anyone have predicted the wild ride ahead and where we’d be today? Probably not. But that didn’t keep us from asking the U.S. CEO community to give it a try. In December 2022 we asked CEOs to predict where a few key barometers of business and politics like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, interest rates and oddsmakers’ take on the horserace for president—would be in December 2023.

So now, as has become a tradition, let’s look back and see how CEOs did. Overall, the results are…mixed. You nailed some bets but on others you missed by, well, a lot. (We’re asking you to share your 2024 forecasts now—please do, here). Let’s dive in:

The Stock Market: Correct!

When asked in December 2022 to forecast where the Dow Jones Industrial Average would be in December 2023, 53 percent of CEOs we polled said between 35,000 and 40,000. Well, you nailed this one, thanks to an early holiday gift from the Fed that fueled the Dow past 37,000 for the first time last week. Of course, 2023 hasn’t ended yet—there’s still room for some additional twist—but under the wildly-unscientific criteria of our contest here, we’ll call it a win. Congrats!