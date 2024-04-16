Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

5 Ways StretchLab President Verdine Baker Learns What Motivates His Team

Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Credit: Corporate Competitor Podcast
In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, StretchLab President Verdine Baker shares how leaders can foster safe, trusted and even “home-like” work environments.

When early dreams of playing professional soccer were derailed by injuries, Verdine Baker channeled his competitive urge into finding a new game to conquer. And by all measures, he found his new sport: business leadership. 

When Baker joined StretchLab as the national sales director, there were three franchise locations. Today, there are more than 400 studios across North America and 900 licensed locations globally, making them the global leader in assisted stretching. Baker has risen to the position of president of StretchLab, a brand among Xponential Fitness’s impressive portfolio, which includes Pure Barre and CycleBar.

As an athlete and a leader, Baker believes the secret to leading others is knowing what pushes and motivates them, and he shares his five, sure-fire means of getting to know them deeper than just the “surface level things” on a consistent basis in this episode.

“Our weekly meetings are not just feel-good meetings,” he points out. “You are actually gaining a competitive advantage because when the chips are down, you actually know what pushes and motivates them.”

In the podcast, Baker says he fully appreciates the challenges of getting to know your team on a deeper level, but that creating connections with the team that also serves your business is mostly a matter of building trust— and understanding “what team members want out of the arrangement as well.” How do you build a safe, trustworthy “second home” at work? Baker offers numerous tips including:

• Use the first minute of every meeting to “humanize” the context and put everyone in a more open and collaborative mindset.

• Create daily, weekly and monthly meeting rhythms that provide timely and relevant contexts for decision-making.

• Take your organization’s vision, purpose and values down off the wall and put it into your personal and team day-to-day conversations.

“We have to get to know each other and understand our purpose,” notes Baker. “I know why each one of my team members are here, but I have to constantly remind them, and myself, why they’re here. The stuff we’re going to talk about in business is going to be the work, but the “why” will also bring in their family, their health and their lives. That’s what I mean by humanizing things.”


Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Over the last 30 years, longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated and 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger has been blessed to interview the greatest winners of our generation. He has made a second career as a keynote speaker and executive coach, discerning habits of high performance to teach teams how to reach their full potential.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.