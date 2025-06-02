A Job Burnout Questionnaire: How To Spot It And Take Action

Editor’s Note: With a bevy of stressors, every CEO knows—and fears—the truth about this job. It can be a killer. That’s led Chief Executive to team with the renowned faculty at Mayo Clinic Executive Health to help you rethink some of the most important—and too-often overlooked—aspects of maintaining good health as CEO. We’ve collected the articles in a growing library. We hope you find this new initiative useful. — Dan Bigman, editor

Job burnout is a type of stress linked to work. It includes being worn out physically or emotionally. Job burnout also may involve feeling useless, powerless and empty. And yes, it can happen to CEOs.

Burnout isn’t a medical diagnosis. Some experts think that other conditions, such as depression, are behind burnout. Burnout can raise the risk of depression. But depression and burnout are different, and they need different treatments.

Certain personality traits may affect the risk of burnout. Other factors, such as past work experiences, also can affect burnout risk. That helps explain why if two people are dealing with the same job issues, one might have job burnout while the other does not.

Whatever the cause, job burnout can affect your physical and mental health. Here are some tips on how to know if you have job burnout and what you can do about it.

Risk Factors

The following factors can add to job burnout:

Having a heavy workload and working long hours.

Struggling with work-life balance.

Working in a helping profession, such as health care, that involves a lot of giving to others.

Feeling of having little or no control over work.

The Costs of Job Burnout

Doing nothing about job burnout can make the problems worse. As a result, you might:

Feel drained.

Not feel able to cope.

Not be able to sleep.

Be sad, angry, irritable or not care.

Use more alcohol or other substances.

Get heart disease, high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.

Be more likely to get sick.

Are You Suffering?

To find out if you might have job burnout, answer these questions:

Do you question the value of your work?

Do you drag yourself to work and have trouble getting started?

Do you feel removed from your work and the people you work with?

Have you lost patience with co-workers, customers or clients?

Do you lack the energy to do your job well?

Is it hard to focus on your job?

Do you feel little satisfaction from what you get done?

Do you feel let down by your job?

Do you doubt your skills and abilities?

Are you using food, drugs or alcohol to feel better or to numb how you feel?

Have your sleep habits changed?

Do you have headaches, stomach or bowel problems, or other physical complaints with no known cause?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you might have job burnout. Think about talking to a health care professional or a mental health professional. These symptoms also can be linked to health conditions, such as depression.

Handling Job Burnout

Burnout often involves things in the workplace that you can’t control. But there are ways to control how you cope with the stress. To get started:

Look at your options. Set realistic goals for what must get done. Find out what can wait. If things at work are not likely to change, you might look for a situation that would be a better fit for you.

Set realistic goals for what must get done. Find out what can wait. If things at work are not likely to change, you might look for a situation that would be a better fit for you. Seek support. Ask co-workers, friends or loved ones for support. Talking to others might help you cope. Feeling like you belong protects against burnout. If your job offers an employee assistance program, look at the services offered.

Ask co-workers, friends or loved ones for support. Talking to others might help you cope. Feeling like you belong protects against burnout. If your job offers an employee assistance program, look at the services offered. Try a relaxing activity. Look for activities that can help with stress. Examples are yoga, meditation or tai chi. Something as simple as taking some deep breaths a few times a day can help relieve tension.

Look for activities that can help with stress. Examples are yoga, meditation or tai chi. Something as simple as taking some deep breaths a few times a day can help relieve tension. Get some exercise. Regular physical activity can help you cope with stress. It also can take your mind off work.

Regular physical activity can help you cope with stress. It also can take your mind off work. Get some sleep. Sleep restores well-being and helps protect your health.

Sleep restores well-being and helps protect your health. Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness is being aware of what’s going on inside you and around you without judging or reacting. This practice can help you deal with what’s happening on the job.

Keep an open mind as you think about the options. Ask for help. There are ways to overcome burnout and protect your health.

