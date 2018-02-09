The Benefits Of Publicly Declaring Your Goals

Research suggests you are four times more likely to accomplish your goal when accompanied by a public declaration. Yet few achievers are brave enough to put their goals out for everyone to see. Why?

Most of us set goals quietly. They can be the outcome of hours or days of quiet reflection and journaling. Naturally, we keep them locked away safely in our planners. After all, who needs to know your business, right?

Essentially, goals are a commitment you make to yourself or to your team about something in your life you would like to improve. Essentially, you are admitting to a weakness or an area in which you’re not doing as well as you’d like. And who wants to be so vulnerable as to let others know about that?

The same folks who want to reap the greatest benefits.

When I coach, I encourage my clients to put their goal out there- on social media, in a blog, on their office wall or wherever else they can think of. When they keep their goal a secret, they are only doing themselves a disservice. Here are four reasons to back that up.

First, declaring your goal helps you articulate it.

Nobody enjoys a good failure. As a result, you naturally do not want to commit to something you do not think you can achieve, as you’re only setting yourself up to fail.

When it comes to goal setting, this principle can work to your advantage. Before putting it “out there” for all the world to see, you’ll think twice about what you’re committing to.

Second, declaring your goal pushes you through your comfort zone and past your fear.

How often do you hear about how important it is to face things that scare you and push yourself outside the boundaries of your comfort zone? What an opportunity! This alone should be reason enough for you to declare your goals: it’s scary. And that means it’s a good thing.

With bravery comes confidence. The moment you take a courageous step in life is the same moment confidence begins to play a bigger role in your life. Somewhere in the back of your mind, you know you’ve done something most people are too afraid to do.

Third, declaring your goal creates an automatic accountability system for yourself.

Keeping your goals to yourself. are much easier on yourself than others. If things slip or you get lazy, it’s easy to quietly push your goal back—and presto! No more guilt. Problem solved.

Once other people know about your goal, they’re naturally inquisitive. They’ll ask you about it, causing you to talk about it more with others. Think of employees who wear pins that say, “Ask me about ___.”

When someone you know brings up your goal in conversation, it means they care enough about you to notice and ask. Thank them and at the end of the conversation, say, “In a month from now, please ask me again how I’m doing with my goal.”

Fourth, declaring your goal puts the law of reciprocity into effect.

Put good out and good will return to you. Call it karma, call it the universe or even the golden rule. Sometimes we can’t even explain it, but it’s as true as the law of the harvest. Success is a team sport and one way to involve others is by letting them in on your goals and plans.

Think about friends of yours. Do you know what their goals are right now? Likely not. But if you did, wouldn’t you help if you could? Of course you would. Most people are good-natured and want to help others. By publicly declaring your goals, more people become aware of what you’re trying to do with your life. As others become aware of what you’re doing, they’re more likely to refer, suggest or help you out themselves when opportunities arise.

Granted, some goals are very private. But as you consider your plans over the next three months, look for goals you can declare and see how much of a difference it makes on your road to achievement.