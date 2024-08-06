Broadridge CEO Tim Gokey: ‘Sometimes You Have To Take Yourself Out Of The Boat’

Fresh out of Princeton where he was a co-captain of the university’s sailing team, Tim Gokey went to Oxford University on a Rhodes Scholarship to study politics, philosophy and economics, while captaining his New College Oxford Boat Club to its most successful season in 40 years.

How did he and his teammates do it, and what is the leadership lesson to apply from this situation? The answers are one and the same. Gokey, who is now the CEO of Broadridge Financial Solutions, practiced the highest form of servant leadership by removing himself from the boat and putting in a better rower.

“If, as a leader, you put your own needs above others, it undermines your leadership,” offered Gokey, under whose leadership Broadridge has not only achieved remarkable financial success with $6 billion in revenue in 2023, but also pioneered an elite athlete management program by hiring eight of the women on the U.S. Olympic rowing team.

By giving up his seat at Oxford, Gokey gave the team an historic win and a lifetime of memories.

“It was hard to keep the team together because they were in their final year,” he said. “People don’t usually row in their final year, so we were trying to keep this great group together.” Gokey had to talk one such final-year student, Gavin Cartledge, a more accomplished rower than he, back onto the team. Then Gokey stepped aside to make room for him in the boat.

“It was something I knew was the right thing. I still think about that now. We very easily won that year,” Gokey recalled

Listeners will appreciate the specific sports-to-business analogies and lessons Gokey has implemented to keep his widely distributed workforce of 15,000 associates in 23 countries locked onto a common vision and culture. Podcast lessons include:

• Recognizing the key moments when clients begin to feed off your team’s energy.

• Turning small wins into bigger victories that drive and sustain business growth.

• Making your leadership about service and optimizing your resources.

“I’d say it is one of the great things in my life that I think about. . .that working together. You can do things you can’t do by yourself,” said Gokey. “When something matters, it almost always comes down to inches. That’s why having a great team matters, and getting people who are better than you and giving them what they need, can ultimately make all the difference.”

Spoken like a true captain.

