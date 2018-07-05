Building Resilience: The Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape

Cyber risk has become a systemic threat to business as it can fundamentally affect and paralyze any organization at any time. Leaders need an integrated, holistic plan that emphasizes people, capital and technology protections to effectively assess vulnerabilities and manage risk across the entire organization.
In this webinar you will learn:
- Challenges that the c-suite encounters in building a cyber resilient culture.
- Best practices in creating a cyber-savvy workforce.
- Examples to address the real-life impact of not having resilience and shatter the myth that if you have invested in the best technology, cyber risk is being effectively managed.
- Insights into the correlation between reputation management and shareholder value
- The importance of proactive management and prevention as part of a cyber resiliency strategy.
