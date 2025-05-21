Canadian CEOs’ Outlook Shows Cautious Improvement In May, Amid Skepticism Over What Comes Next

“Mark Carney is a pretty smart guy whose business chops have sadly been missing in the PM role for the last while. Moving from social mindset to business mindset in government has me very optimistic,” said Terry Gillis, CEO of talent management consultancy Ahria Consulting.

“I think we have a few tough years ahead as we reorient our economic partnership models away from the USA with a greater focus on internal trade and new markets beyond North America,” added another CEO. “I am extremely optimistic that the long-term impact for Canada will be very positive.”

Of course, many remain cautious in their expectations.

“Guarded would be a better description,” said one CEO.

“Cautiously optimistic,” said another. “Carney is the right guy with the right brain. Question is whether the Liberal party and minority government will let him work his magic that he is capable of.”

“I am hopeful a banker recognizes the stark reality the numbers are telling and puts results ahead of ideology for the first time in 10 years,” said one CEO.

Meanwhile, some are carefully monitoring progress, skeptical change will come.

“I hope I am wrong but so far, the Liberal policies are the Liberal policies that were led by Trudeau,” said one CEO.

“The same people have been unable to accomplish anything for 10 years. Why would that change?,” commented a CEO.

“We need to see defined direction and policies before we will know what’s in store for the next 12 to 24 months,” said another CEO.

“If governments will work together there is a chance, however history tells me this won’t be the case,” said one CEO.

Michael Polo, president of Hall Telecommunications Supply, says this doesn’t all fall on Carney: “We have the right leader in place. His caucus will need to stand with him,” he said.

Agreed another CEO: “My view is that both the Conservatives and the Liberals are capable and able to advance necessary policies to support Canadian competitiveness to a certain degree. However, special interest groups and personal agendas always seem to get in the way.”

BUY CANADIAN

The Buy Canadian movement has gained momentum among Canadians in general, but for business leaders who are already dealing with the financial repercussions of the tariffs and rising prices, this is easier said than done.

When asked how their purchasing behaviour had changed in light of the U.S.’s approach to trade with Canada, 40 percent of the CEOs polled said there had been no change in their respective companies’ use of U.S. vendors if those vendors continue to have the most competitive products or services. Another 35 percent said they do favour Canadian businesses but up to a premium of 15 percent.