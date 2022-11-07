CEO Confidence Continues to Slide In November Amid Uncertainty

Chief Executive’s latest CEO Confidence Index finds the leading indicator continuing to trend downward in November. At 5.65 on our 10-point scale, the Index is now 18 percent off its January high (6.95), though it remains well above its July trough of 5.12.

The Index, which measures CEOs’ assessment of U.S. business conditions for the 12 months to come on a 10-point scale, had surged nearly 14 percent last August, when many CEOs believed that the Fed would soon begin slowing its moves to tighten their monetary policy. But it has since started receding again, clawing back some 30 percent of those gains (or 4 percentage points) over the past two months.

CEO confidence in current business conditions also fell in November, down 4 percent to 5.99 from 6.23 in October. Many of the 224 CEOs we polled November 1-2, ahead of Chairman Powell’s announcement of the latest rate hike, say it’s the growing uncertainty that is most destabilizing for business, more than any one particular issue—though increasing interest rates are certainly cited among the top concerns they have at this time.