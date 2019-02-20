CEO Confidence Index

The CEO Confidence Index is America’s largest monthly survey of chief executives. Each month, Chief Executive surveys CEOs across corporate America, at organizations of all types and sizes, to compile our CEO Confidence Index data. Survey results are released each month on ChiefExecutive.net and reported on by TV and media outlets throughout the world.

CEO Confidence Plunges On Tariff Fears In June

Melanie C. Nolen
Amid announcements of new tariffs on China and, at the time of polling, Mexico, CEOs’ outlook for future business conditions plunged 6 percent from May to June, according to Chief Executive’s most recent reading of CEO confidence.

CEO Confidence Rebounds In May Despite Escalation Of U.S. Trade Fight With China

Melanie C. Nolen
President Trump’s escalation of the trade fight with China may have spooked global markets, but U.S. CEOs are taking it in stride so far, according to Chief Executive’s monthly reading of CEO confidence.

CEO Confidence Continued To Slide In April

Melanie C. Nolen
The issue of tariffs remains unresolved and, paired with slowing global growth, those concerns weighed down CEO confidence in April, warranting caution and influencing companies to pause large capital projects.

CEO Confidence Remains Solid In March, But Trails 2018 Levels

Melanie C. Nolen
Chief Executive’s most recent reading of CEO confidence in current business conditions remains flat month-over-month, at 7.3 out of 10, while confidence in future conditions decreased slightly to 6.7/10, from 6.8 in February.

CEO Confidence Bounces Back In February After Plunging In Late 2018

Melanie C. Nolen
CEOs have revived optimism stemming from robust economic conditions, solid consumer demand, strong earnings, and easy access to capital.

After Plunging In December, CEO Outlook For 2019 Ticks Up In January

Melanie C. Nolen
After plunging to a two-year low in December, CEO confidence in future business conditions ticked up 2.5% in January to 6.6 out of 10, from 6.4 out of 10 in December.

CEO Confidence Drops To Lowest Level Since 2016 Presidential Election

Melanie C. Nolen
Our monthly reading of CEO confidence in business conditions fell sharply in December as the nation’s business leaders increasingly perceived that gathering economic and political headwinds. The CEO Confidence Index is at its lowest levels in two years.

CEO Outlook Dips Further Amid Midterm Elections

Melanie C. Nolen
Chief Executive’s most recent reading of CEO confidence in future business conditions slipped from 7 out of 10 in October to 6.9 in November. It was a new low for 2018 as business leaders begin to prepare for a possible downturn ahead.

CEO Confidence In U.S. Business Conditions Falls To Lowest Level Of 2018

Melanie C. Nolen
The CEO Confidence Index has taken a tumble, thanks a trade war that CEOs say is beginning to materialize and a fear a change in the weather.

CEO Confidence Remains Stable in September

Melanie C. Nolen
Strong customer demand, lending rates, lower taxes and high employment are some of the variables CEOs say keep their confidence high. Still, tariffs and trade uncertainties remain a concern.
