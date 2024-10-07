CEO Confidence Dips In October Poll As U.S. Election Nears 

Another factor at play, CEOs say, is the intensifying tension in the Middle East, which at the time of polling was further amplified by the port strike, which makes it challenging to remain bullish about the near term—particularly for those reliant on foreign supply chains.

“Longshoreman strike impacts are unknown but could be crippling,” said the CEO of a publicly traded manufacturing company.

All of those factors could cause things to change drastically—and the Fed to hold rates at their next meeting, some said.

When it comes to the Fed, CEOs are once again divided: 56 percent say the 50-basis point cut implemented in September—and the lure of more cuts ahead—has bolstered their outlook for the future, but the remaining 44 percent say it has made no difference in their outlook.