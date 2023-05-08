CEO Confidence Drops In May Amid Muted Outlook For Growth

CEOs’ rating of current business conditions also declined this month, by 3.5 percent, to 5.9 from 6.2 in April—the third such consecutive decline. That rating hasn’t been this low in nearly a year, since July 2022, when a majority of CEOs said they expected the Fed’s decisions to send the economy into a recession.

Persistent concerns over the Fed’s ability to reverse inflation continue to linger, even as concerns rise about a smoldering crisis in the banking sector. CEOs say these events will most likely impact future credit availability, creating even greater uncertainty for the economy.

“Financial recovery will take time. Interest rates will need to come down for the economy to rebound,” said Angela Phillips, CEO of welded steel tubing manufacturer Phillips Tube Group, adding that the election year ahead will add even more volatility to the mix.

The downturn in GDP and persistent inflation are the main reasons Byron Van Epps, CEO at veteran-owned business consultancy ISCI, doesn’t expect any improvement in business conditions for the next 12 months. “As the economy continues to slow, businesses will suffer and continue to eliminate positions well into 2024,” he said.

Not everyone agrees. For several months now, we’ve observed a sharp divide in CEOs’ opinions over what comes next. In May, 34 percent of the 182 CEOs we polled said they expect improvement by this time next year, while another 34 percent said they expect things to get worse—and 32 percent are betting on the status quo.