CEO Confidence Drops To Decade Low In July Amid Growing Fears Of Recession

“The economy is beginning to pay the toll of the unprecedented stimulus during the pandemic combined with dramatic shifts in global supply chains while also contending with the inflationary impacts of a very active tariff landscape,” said Tim Zimmerman, CEO of HVAC sheet metal products manufacturer Mitchell Metal Products.

Zimmerman says he is already seeing the impact of higher interest rates hitting the company’s order backlog: “It dropped 61% from the start of June to the start of July. Excluding the bottoming out of demand related to the Covid pandemic, this drop is the most significant since the 2008/2009 Great Recession impact. The markets appear to be more hypersensitive to any change as compared to 10 to 15 years ago. Therefore, I do not expect as large an economic slowdown as in 2008/2009, however, the month-over-month change is dramatic.”

The president and CEO of a publicly traded insurer says he, too, has observed demand pulling back: “Downturn in real estate, can’t fill open positions, inflation has driven up costs, so people are cutting back,” he said. “We are in for a rough time ahead, I think. Contracted spending due to inflation and a lack of confidence will occur.”

“Too cheap of money causes poor capital-based decisions. But the path between raising rates and lowering inflation looks rough,” said Steven Leafgreen, CEO of Western Vista FCU.

“The combination of high inflation and rising interest rates are certain to slow demand. This is happening concurrent to improving supply chain performance,” said Michael Wilson, president and CEO of Vibrantz Technologies, who says he is already seeing an inflection in raw material prices due to weakening demand and improving supply chains. “The combination will ultimately result in excess supply and a period of falling prices. The ability to maintain pricing and hold margins through the downturn will be critical to performance for most companies.”

Wilson says inflation is likely to subside without further action from the Fed, although “further increases in interest rates are going to risk a more precipitous drop in demand and raise the probability of a recession.”

Recession Fears Grow

Our July data shows 44 percent of CEOs now expect a recession in the U.S. over the next 3 to 6 months. That proportion is up from 23 percent just one month prior, when we asked CEOs the same question the first week of June.

CEOs say the amalgam of unabated inflation, rising interest rates, inadequate federal response, the ongoing war in Ukraine and the threat of a looming recession are fueling concerns over what the trough will be.