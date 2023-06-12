CEO Confidence Index Rebounds In June To Highest Level In A Year

With a debt ceiling agreement now finalized, an unwavering U.S. consumer and persistently strong employment data, CEOs are now betting against a recession—or a deep or lengthy one at least.

That’s according to Chief Executive’s June CEO Confidence Index, which finds America’s chiefs regaining confidence in the economy, as fears of a recession and a slowdown in consumer demand wane.

At 6.6 on our 10-point scale (where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Poor), our forward-looking indicator of CEO confidence in business conditions 12 months from now is up 11 percent since May—and at highest point for the last 12 months.

The last time the index was within that range was in March of 2022, when it topped 6.7 on hopes that the Covid recovery would put business back on track.

Of course, things didn’t go as planned then, and the Index has been flirting with multi-year lows ever since. Until now.

While there remain serious concerns over key economic indicators (inflation, tight labor), geopolitical uncertainty and the volatility that is likely to stem from the upcoming election year, CEOs say demand hasn’t slipped as much as they anticipated. Most report their companies are still growing—albeit at a slower pace than before—and few expect a long recession, if any at all.