Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.
Chief Executive Logo
Search
Close this search box.

CEO Dan Helfrich To Team: ‘In Choosing Between Our Firm And You, Choose You’

Picture of Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Deloitte Consulting CEO Dan Helfrich
Corporate Competitor Podcast
In this edition of our Corporate Competitor Podcast, CEO of Deloitte Consulting Dan Helfrich shares how soccer taught him that we should all insist on having a productive work-life balance. 

When Dan Helfrich was hired by Deloitte Consulting early in his career, he had to square something very important with his employer right off the bat. Helfrich had played soccer at Georgetown and loved the experience so much he wanted to continue to serve as the program’s play-by-play announcer. 

“At Georgetown, I said to the athletic director, “Let’s be one of the first athletic departments that streams games, and how about me as the voice of the Hoyas?” Helfrich recounts. “When I got to Deloitte, I told them, ‘This is something that’s important to me,’ and fast forward 20 years, I’ve only missed one game broadcasting.”

He’s also climbed the corporate ladder, advancing from mid-level manager to CEO, so he’s now in a position to use this experience of being true to his passions as a model for leading his growing team of 85,000 professionals at one of the largest professional services organization in the country.

“I’m always saying to my team, ‘I need you to believe that we want you to focus on your own well being and your own passions, even more than Deloitte’s,’” says Helfrich. “If you are choosing between you and the firm, choose you. I did it, and it wasn’t career limiting.” 

Helfrich is deliberate in his frequent debunking of the phrase “career limiting” to describe behaviors commonly thought to undermine our advancement potential, such as asking the wrong question in a meeting or admitting you have commitments outside the workplace. 

“We believe that people who are making the choice of our firm over themselves, either they or their family members end up resenting the place, and it’s not a recipe for productivity or longevity,” observes Helfrich. “As our captain, I want productive people who have longevity and who bring joy and balance to the teams that they lead on a daily basis.”

Leaders looking to improve productive work-life balances with their teams will enjoy Helfrich’s bold vision, including: 

  • Why people with strong interests outside your company make your company better.
  • How to tap into the unheard voices in your firm to get game-changing feedback.
  • The one question Helfrich asks job candidates to assess self-awareness and humility.

Yet another advantage of encouraging employees to show up as their authentic selves is that it allows Deloitte to recruit a rich tapestry of people. “And I think that’s a beautiful thing,” says Helfrich. “We have an incredibly diverse workforce in every way, the skills and talents people have. If we didn’t view culture as living and breathing, we wouldn’t be a place that feels like home for as wide a range of people as we do.”


Picture of Don Yaeger

Don Yaeger

Over the last 30 years, longtime Associate Editor for Sports Illustrated and 11-time New York Times Best-Selling Author Don Yaeger has been blessed to interview the greatest winners of our generation. He has made a second career as a keynote speaker and executive coach, discerning habits of high performance to teach teams how to reach their full potential.
View More By This Author

MORE LIKE THIS

  • Get the CEO Briefing

    Sign up today to get weekly access to the latest issues affecting CEOs in every industry

    • upcoming events

    SUBSCRIBE TO THE CEO BRIEFING

    In our weekly newsletter, get insight into the biggest issues facing CEOs, along with strategic ideas, solutions, and interviews.

    GET IN TOUCH

    Facebook Twitter Linkedin
    Chief Executive Group

    Chief Executive Group exists to improve the performance of U.S. CEOs, senior executives and public-company directors, helping you grow your companies, build your communities and strengthen society. Learn more at chiefexecutivegroup.com.

    Publications

    Communities

    About

    Roundtable

    Strategic Planning Workshop

    1:00 - 5:00 pm

    Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process

    Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:

    1. Lack of systematic approach (70%)
    2. Laundry lists without prioritization (68%)
    3. Decisions based on personalities rather than facts and information (65%)

     

    Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns.  They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning.  Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process.  This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented.  If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form.  The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.

    New York, NY: ​​​Chief Executive's Corporate Citizenship Awards 2017

    Women in Leadership Seminar and Peer Discussion

    2:00 - 5:00 pm

    Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations. 

    Limited space available.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $495 will be added to your total.

    Golf Outing

    10:30 - 5:00 pm
    General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
    Sponsored by UBS

    General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.

    The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.

    To sign up, select this option in your registration form. Additional fee of $295 will be added to your total.