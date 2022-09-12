CEO Optimism Continues To Rise In September

The CEO of a biotech company participating in the poll said his forecast for improving conditions was rooted in “optimism that supply chain issues resolve, Ukraine/Russia war is resolved and business across the globe improves, and inflation is moderated without spiking interest rates too high from here,” he said.

He was echoed by several others who based their rating on the midterm elections being behind us, the Fed’s tightening policy being over, the rebalancing of the labor market dynamics and the energy crisis having stabilized.

More specifically: “A new direction in government after fall elections, less job availability that will force people back to work, [and a] smaller-than-predicted recession,” are the reasons given by the CEO of a real estate company to explain his forecast of 8 out of 10 for business conditions in the U.S. by this time next year.

Many of the 153 CEOs polled also reported strong consumer spending in spite of inflation and higher interest rates. In fact, the majority (55 percent) say demand is up from where it was last year—and the same proportion expect it to continue to increase over the coming months.

“We have the highest order book in our history. We are adding equipment and personnel to grow our production capacities and capabilities,” said Scott Glaze, CEO of wire manufacturer Fort Wayne Metals, who rates future business conditions a perfect 10 out of 10.

“There still seems to be demand and a serious effort at reshoring, which I believe will cause manufacturing to grow,” said the CEO of an industrial manufacturer who is betting big on technology and automation to meet that demand.

“Demand is holding up, and we are seeing some easing of inflationary pressures on the supply chain and raw materials side,” said Will Symonds, president of global houseware company OGGI.

“Market demand is still fairly strong,” said Scott McQuinn, president and CEO of healthcare nonprofit Life Enriching Communities, adding that he’s fairly confident price increases will remain in place, thus supporting business growth.

One CEO in the retail space warns, however: “Be careful about being misled with the strong demand centers. Many are being driven by inflation, which is not sustainable, and/or pent-up pandemic demand, which is not sustainable. Take a look at apparel retail; it was hot due to pent-up demand and is collapsing quickly.