CEO Optimism Rebounds In August Poll

Besides Fitch’s downgrade of the U.S. government debt rating last week, not much has changed in the business landscape since we last polled CEOs in early July, when the Fed announced its 4th rate hike this year. Yet, when we asked CEOs on August 1-2 to rate what they believe business conditions will look like 12 months from now, their outlook was more positive than it had been just one month prior.

After retracting 6 percent in July, Chief Executive’s CEO Confidence Index reading for August shows a 3 percent improvement in CEOs’ one-year forecasts for business, compared to July.

At 6.4 (measured on a 10-point scale where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Poor), our leading indicator is at its second highest level of the year.

CEOs say that despite the latest quarter-point rate hike and the idea that the Fed may not be done tightening just yet, they see continuous improvement in the overall economy and in their ability to drive growth.

And it’s not just when looking at the future that CEOs see a better landscape. Their rating of current business conditions is also up in August, at 6.2 from 5.9 in July.