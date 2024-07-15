CEO Optimism Weakens In July

In a new poll of CEO optimism taken before this weekend’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, many of those surveyed seemed to be anxious already that—despite recent stock market records and retreating inflation—there was an increased level of risk to the economy, even if they could not pinpoint the source of their concerns.

Perhaps it was simply a pessimistic reflex developed after more than four years of constant disruption and volatility. “Something’s gotta give,” said one of the CEOs we surveyed, echoing others.

Most of the 140 CEOs we polled in July for the Chief Executive CEO Confidence Index agree business conditions will most likely improve over the coming months—51 percent said they expect things to get better, up from 45 percent in June. But the extent of those improvements, CEOs say, may turn out to be less than hoped for or expected earlier this year.

After back-to-back gains in May and June, CEO optimism slipped early July, returning to April levels. CEOs now rate the business environment in the U.S. 12 months from now at 6.6 out of 10, on a scale where 10 is Excellent and 1 is Poor—down from the 6.7/10 rating they forecasted just a month ago.