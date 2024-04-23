Chief Executive Logo
Best & Worst States: CEO Poll Finds 49% ‘More Open’ To New Locations Than A Year Ago

Chart of CEO willingness to change locations for business
Chief Executive Research
Our 2024 Best & Worst States for business survey finds chief executives settling into new habits in the wake of Covid, but they remain restless to explore the right move.

In our new polling to see what CEOs believe to be the best and worst states for business, we also took the opportunity to ask CEOs about other parts of how and where they’re doing business. The big takeaway: Many are restless.

Fully 49 percent of those surveyed said they were “more open to examining new locations.” Forty-four percent said they were “considering opening or expanding new operations or facilities in a new state,” while 35 percent were considering shifting operations to a new state.

Here’s a quick look at the findings:

 


Isabella Mourgelas is a research analyst with Chief Executive Group.
    GET IN TOUCH

