Best & Worst States: CEO Poll Finds 49% ‘More Open’ To New Locations Than A Year Ago

In our new polling to see what CEOs believe to be the best and worst states for business, we also took the opportunity to ask CEOs about other parts of how and where they’re doing business. The big takeaway: Many are restless.

Fully 49 percent of those surveyed said they were “more open to examining new locations.” Forty-four percent said they were “considering opening or expanding new operations or facilities in a new state,” while 35 percent were considering shifting operations to a new state.

Here’s a quick look at the findings: