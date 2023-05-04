CEO Poll Finds Increasing Number Of U.S. Companies Still Growing, But That Could Slow

A Tapering?

What the data does show changing is the speed of the growth. In 2021, 21% of U.S. companies reported revenue growth of at least 20% from prior year, which is unsurprising considering the spending halt caused by the pandemic of 2020.

The climb continued into 2022, with the proportion of companies posting 20%+ growth jumping to 24%.

For 2023, though, things seem to be tapering off. While a growing number of companies expect revenues to grow, only 16% expect their revenue to grow by as large of a margin as it did last year. Now, some 40% expect their revenue growth rate to be less than 10% for the year.

This is also contingent on sector, as one would expect. Nearly all (93%) Energy companies reported positive revenue growth in 2022—the largest proportion across sectors, followed by Tech (86%) and Real Estate (80%). In contrast, 58% of Entertainment & Travel companies reported growth, with 42% saying their revenues were either flat or down for the year.

For the year ahead, 93% of Energy companies and 86% of Tech companies expect positive revenue growth again this year, with 40% and 42% respectively expecting it to remain strong at 20%+ compared to prior year. In contrast, only 3% of Healthcare Services companies expect that level of growth—and only 62% expect growth at all.

Many other factors, such as pricing strategies and price increases, as well as company size, played a role in the outcome. You can find more information and additional breakdowns in Chief Executive’s 2023 Report, which offers you key benchmarks updates throughout the year—from revenue and pricing to working capital to profitability to employees staffing and turnover, and so much more.

