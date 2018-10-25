CEO Pulse: Who Are Your Future Leaders?

We asked approximately 100 CEOs attending our annual CEO Talent Summit, held this year in West Point, New York, on developing future leaders at their company. According to 66.3 percent of respondents, they have a plan to develop future leaders at their conference.

We also asked them if they’ve identified future leaders, if they are confident future leaders are going to stick with their company for a while, and if they find it difficult to spend time with future leaders at their company. Here’s what they had to say:

Interested in attending one of our events? Check out the list here.

We also asked CEOs on personal tech, culture, and their top talent issues of 2018.