CEO Salary Growth Slowing Into 2024

Striking the right compensation balance that allows a private company to measure up when competing with peers for leadership talent can be difficult. The data, after all, isn’t public, and most headlines focus on CEO compensation at the largest public companies in the country, hardly a reference point for those operating in the middle market.

For that reason, every year, Chief Executive Research collects and compiles CEO and senior executive compensation data at more than 1,600 private companies in the U.S. and presents it across various peer groups to help you better inform and align your pay strategy. Here are a few highlights of our 2023-24 Chief Executive Group’s CEO & Senior Executive Compensation Report for Private Companies. (Order the full report to access the complimentary bonus report on compensation trends for 2024).

• In 2023, the median CEO base salary rose 4.1 percent, tracking ahead of the latest 3.2 percent inflation figure released in November.

• While that’s a reasonable bump, it’s lower than the median increase of 4.9 percent paid out in 2022—and next year, CEO’s base salary increase may fall even further.

• When looking at what’s shaping up for 2024, more than 70 percent of companies surveyed project minimal (<5 percent) to no change to the median CEO base salary in 2024.

• In fact, 31 percent of companies reported planning no change to their top chief’s base pay in 2024.

The good news? Performance incentives are a different story. After a decline of 18 percent in 2022 (vs. 2021) due to a particularly difficult year for the U.S. economy, the median CEO bonus pay is projected to claw back all of those losses in 2023 and increase by 28.4 percent year-over-year. This puts the projected median CEO bonus payout 5.3 percent higher in 2023 than it was in 2021, one of the strongest years on record when it came to achieved bonuses, according to our data.

In absolute terms, this means private company CEOs are projected to receive a median award of $100,000 for fiscal year 2023, bringing the median total cash compensation package (base plus bonus) for a private company CEO to $412,250 if performance targets are hit, representing an increase in total cash compensation of nearly 10 percent from the prior year.