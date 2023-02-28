CEO Survey: Bonuses Will Take A Hit In 2023

According to data from our CEO & Senior Executive Compensation Report for Private U.S. Companies, 2021 bonus payouts were historically high—especially following the Covid cutbacks. Bonuses 2022 followed suit for many, as growth out of the pandemic continued. Will 2023 fit the trend? Preliminary data says no.

A recent poll of 333 CEOs in the U.S., conducted January 10-12 by Chief Executive, finds bonuses among almost every class of worker are likely to dwindle in 2023, a sudden shift from recent trends. Compared to 2022, smaller proportions of workers in all seniority levels are projected to see bonus increases, with companies instead opting to keep the payout unchanged or even decreased.

The survey is part of ongoing compensation research by Chief Executive Group, which includes our annual CEO and Senior Executive Compensation report, the largest survey of its kind conduced in the United States. It includes pay information from more than 1,800 U.S. companies. Learn more about our compensation benchmarking research >