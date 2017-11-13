Under Bruce Broussard, Humana Is Boosting Its Productivity And Competitiveness

Under President and CEO Bruce Broussard, Humana Inc. is investing in technology and infrastructure so it can offer more competitive health insurance products—and focus more on value-based care.

“Over the last several years, and particularly throughout 2017, we’ve committed to productivity initiatives designed to promote operational excellence, accelerate our strategy, fund critical initiatives and advance our growth objectives,” Broussard said last week in the company’s third quarter earnings call.

The Louisville, Ken.-based firm, beset by heavy losses on the Affordable Care Act exchanges, is in improvement mode since its merger last year with Aetna Inc. did not work out. After reporting an 11 percent decrease in third-quarter earnings, to $799 million, Humana is now embarking on a voluntary early retirement program and an involuntary workforce reduction program, expected to impact about 2,700 employees, or just under 6 percent of its workforce.

Still, earnings were better than expected, and for 2018, Broussard is especially confident about the continued strong performance of Humana’s individual Medicare Advantage business.

Humana is also partnering with health care providers to support their transition to value-based care, including making investments in payer-agnostic care coordination technology and analytics capability that enable providers to be successful in the value-based models, Broussard said.

“Throughout 2017, we have been oriented to improving the productivity of the organization,” he said. “There’s a continued need to invest in the business for long-term competitive positioning, whether it’s in technology or it’s in areas that are building capabilities, like in our provider area or even in our home (healthcare) area, which helps us with clinical outcomes.”

Broussard is No. 55 on Chief Executive and RHR International’s CEO1000 Tracker, a ranking of the top 1,000 public/private companies.

Bruce Broussard

President and CEO (Since January 1st, 2013), Humana

Previous position and company: CEO of McKesson Specialty/US Oncology

Start date at previous company 2000

First Position at Previous Company: Chief Financial Officer

Age: 55

Education: BBA from Texas A&M and an MBA from the University of Houston

*External, came from McKesson so changed some of the info