CEOs to Honor Best Companies With Veteran & Military Initiatives With Inaugural Patriots In Business Award

WEST POINT, NY, May 21, 2018 — Chief Executive magazine and Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point today announced the inaugural Patriots in Business Award, honoring the Best Companies with Veteran & Military Initiatives.

This award will recognize outstanding businesses that lead our nation in supporting active duty military members, veterans and their families and exemplify the values of Duty, Honor and Country through their business practices and throughout their community and industry. Through their initiatives on hiring, training, supporting, and honoring Active Duty, Veterans and military families, these outstanding companies are the gold standard for other companies who seek to support those who serve.

“There is no other award like this,” said Dan Rice, President, Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point, and a 1988 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point. “It will recognize the overall support of active military, veterans and their families, and we hope it will make a difference in recognizing, educating and inspiring support of veterans and our military.”

“With the Patriots in Business Award, we’re hoping to showcase the extraordinary ways American companies of all sizes have been working with the nation’s soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, as well as their families,” said Marshall Cooper, CEO, Chief Executive Group. “Yes, it’s good public service. But it’s also, especially in the current tight talent market, a real strategic advantage for smart companies. We want to highlight that.”

Awards will be judged by a cross-industry panel of peer-CEOs and former military leaders, and presented in three categories: Large enterprises (greater than $1B annual revenue), medium-sized businesses ($10M-$1B annual revenue) and small businesses (less than $10M annual revenue).

The awards are open to all for-profit corporations. Winners will show demonstrated, best-in-class leadership practices in hiring veterans and military spouses; training, retaining and supporting veterans, National Guard, reservists and their spouses; and honoring veterans and their spouses within the company and the community. There is no fee to enter.

The winning company CEOs will be honored on October 2, 2018 at the 2018 CEO Talent Summit, co-hosted by Chief Executive and Thayer Leader Development Group at West Point, NY.

For more information and to submit a nomination: https://chiefexecutive.net/patriotsinbusiness/