CEOs More Optimistic About Economy In June Poll 

After a season of deep tariff and trade uncertainty, America’s CEOs are betting the volatility will be short-lived and that by fall businesses—and the U.S. economy—will have a clearer path ahead.

Those are the key takeaways from Chief Executive’s latest CEO Confidence Index survey of 277 U.S. CEOs fielded June 3 and 4.

CEOs’ assessment of current business conditions improved for a third consecutive month in June, to 5.3 out of 10, on a scale where 1 is Poor and 10 is Excellent, up 8 percent from the previous month (5.0) and 15 percent off where we started the year (6.3 in January). It has now recovered 17 percent of the steep and sudden 28 percent one-month decline recorded in April.

Meanwhile, 51 percent of those polled in June say they expect conditions to continue to improve as trade negotiations settle. They project business conditions will rise to 5.8/10 over the coming months—a 9 percent increase from current levels and up 7 percent from what they forecasted in May (5.4).