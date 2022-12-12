CEOs Predict Better Business Conditions By End Of 2023

After two months of decreasing optimism, CEOs are once again looking to a brighter future by the end of 2023 and reflect that in their outlook for Chief Executive’s latest CEO Confidence Index. The leading indicator now stands at 5.9 on our 10-point scale, up almost 4 percent from the November reading, with our America’s chief executive’s now projecting recovery and even growth by the end of 2023.

The Index, which measures CEOs’ assessment of U.S. business conditions for the 12 months to come, hit a decade low in July on fears of recession and concerns of inflation, including the current administration’s ability to contain it, and has struggled to regain ground since. This month’s climb signals a welcome change from the prior months and most of the year when the Index has been in decline.

CEO confidence in current business conditions also ticked up 2.3 percent in December, up to 6.13, after a 4 percent drop in November. Many of the 199 CEOs we polled December 6 to 8 credit their gain in confidence to continued improvement in equity markets, forecasts of reduced interest rates, hopes for falling inflation and a quieter political environment with a balance of party power.