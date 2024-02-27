In January 2024, Microsoft fully launched its AI-based expansion, Copilot, for its ubiquitous 365 suite, the largest and most ambitious update for Microsoft Office since its inception. The tool promises massive leaps forward in workforce productivity by bringing AI into everyday operations that companies of every size in every industry are already using.

But for all it promises, Copilot is expensive and complex to deploy. Utilizing its full potential isn’t as straightforward as one might believe. So, before you buy-in, there are some fundamental questions you should be asking: For the price you’ll be paying, how can you ensure you’re getting the most out of it? And how can you approach implementation and utilization with the least risk possible?