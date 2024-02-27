In January 2024, Microsoft fully launched its AI-based expansion, Copilot, for its ubiquitous 365 suite, the largest and most ambitious update for Microsoft Office since its inception. The tool promises massive leaps forward in workforce productivity by bringing AI into everyday operations that companies of every size in every industry are already using.
But for all it promises, Copilot is expensive and complex to deploy. Utilizing its full potential isn’t as straightforward as one might believe. So, before you buy-in, there are some fundamental questions you should be asking: For the price you’ll be paying, how can you ensure you’re getting the most out of it? And how can you approach implementation and utilization with the least risk possible?
A leader in Microsoft 365 enterprise collaboration and an acclaimed Microsoft MVP, brings you insights from the forefront of Microsoft 365 training and adoption strategies. Andy is a Microsoft 365 Enterprise Collaboration Specialist and President of Upskill Tech, Inc. His day-to-day revolves around leading Microsoft 365 training and user adoption services for a sizable healthcare organization. He has 15 years of experience working with Microsoft collaboration technologies. Since 2017, he’s been recognized as a Microsoft MVP for Microsoft Apps and Services.
An Enterprise Architect specializing in the Microsoft 365 platform and its capabilities. He has spent over 15 years delivering technology services that enhance user experience and enables them to work efficiently on any device from any location. John is passionate about sharing new technology with others and transforming the way we work. John is a Microsoft MVP in M365 Apps & Services.
Tailored specifically for time-crunched C-Suite executives who aspire to leverage cutting-edge AI capabilities, this transformative event is meticulously designed to provide you with a deep understanding of Copilot and its integration across Microsoft 365. Copilot is redefining the workspace, and with it, your role as an executive will evolve. Stay ahead, stay informed, and transform the way your enterprise works.
We’ll help you get the most for your Copilot investment—and help you make smarter buying decisions that can save you hundreds of thousands of dollars.
See Copilot in action across the Microsoft 365 suite and better scope its potential impact on your enterprise.
Learn innovative strategies to amplify personal and organizational productivity with Copilot’s AI-powered tools.
Benefit from step-by-step demonstrations and actionable advice from leading industry experts.
Our experts will arm you with better questions to navigate the complexities of Copilot deployment, tailored for mid-sized businesses in any industry.
Equip yourself with the knowledge to make an educated decision on the Copilot investment and its alignment with your business goals.
1:00 - 5:00 pm
Over 70% of Executives Surveyed Agree: Many Strategic Planning Efforts Lack Systematic Approach Tips for Enhancing Your Strategic Planning Process
Executives expressed frustration with their current strategic planning process. Issues include:
Steve Rutan and Denise Harrison have put together an afternoon workshop that will provide the tools you need to address these concerns. They have worked with hundreds of executives to develop a systematic approach that will enable your team to make better decisions during strategic planning. Steve and Denise will walk you through exercises for prioritizing your lists and steps that will reset and reinvigorate your process. This will be a hands-on workshop that will enable you to think about your business as you use the tools that are being presented. If you are ready for a Strategic Planning tune-up, select this workshop in your registration form. The additional fee of $695 will be added to your total.
2:00 - 5:00 pm
Female leaders face the same issues all leaders do, but they often face additional challenges too. In this peer session, we will facilitate a discussion of best practices and how to overcome common barriers to help women leaders be more effective within and outside their organizations.
Limited space available.
10:30 - 5:00 pm
General’s Retreat at Hermitage Golf Course
General’s Retreat, built in 1986 with architect Gary Roger Baird, has been voted the “Best Golf Course in Nashville” and is a “must play” when visiting the Nashville, Tennessee area. With the beautiful setting along the Cumberland River, golfers of all capabilities will thoroughly enjoy the golf, scenery and hospitality.
The golf outing fee includes transportation to and from the hotel, greens/cart fees, use of practice facilities, and boxed lunch. The bus will leave the hotel at 10:30 am for a noon shotgun start and return to the hotel after the cocktail reception following the completion of the round.