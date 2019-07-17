Deloitte US’s Joseph Ucuzoglu: The Right Leader For “The Fourth Industrial Revolution”

Deloitte US’ new CEO Joseph Ucuzoglu is the right leader for “the fourth industrial revolution.”

In June, Ucuzoglu succeeded Cathy Engelbert as the CEO of the professional services consultant firm based in New York City, at the same time Janet Foutty succeeded Mike Fucci as chairman.

“Joe’s distinguished record of serving our clients and driving transformative, technology-driven change positions him to lead our firm as clients, the capital markets, and society at large turn to Deloitte to navigate the opportunities brought on by the fourth industrial revolution,” Fucci said in March when the announcement was made.

Ucuzoglu most recently served as the chair and CEO of Deloitte & Touche LLP, where he oversaw “the transformation” of its audit and assurance practice over the past four years, “preparing Deloitte’s talent for a digitally-driven future.”

Previously, Ucuzoglu served as senior adviser to the chief accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission, advising on complex accounting, auditing and public policy matters, and interacting frequently with other governmental agencies and Congress.

Upon his election to Deloitte US’ top post, Ucuzoglu told The Washington Post that advanced technologies are helping the firm meet the public’s increasing expectations for an “independent, objective voice of trust” about the performance of its corporate clients.

“At Deloitte right now, my highest priority is evolving the audit to take advantage of advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence so we’re able to do higher-quality work and deliver greater insights,” he said. “The markets expect that we as an audit profession should be evolving as quickly or even more quickly than they are.”

With advanced technologies enables Deloitte to “look at everything” when auditing a company, versus manual processes that confined auditor to looking at samples, Ucuzoglu said.

“Now we’re able to run analyses on very large populations of data, narrow in on the most-significant risks, focus our auditors not on manual routine tasks but on more high-value-added areas where they can apply their professional judgment and then take and deliver greater insights to our clients,” he said. “It’s fundamentally changed the game.”

In his new role, Ucuzoglu also wants to lead Deloitte in “driving the profession toward being more transparent about what we do,” to engender more public trust.

“We’re going to need to get outside of our comfort zone and become more involved with market-moving information — like key performance indicators that aren’t necessarily contained in the basic financial statements that we audit—but that are top of mind for investors as they evaluate various investment options,” he said.

He’s No. 73 on Chief Executive and RHR International’s CEO1000 Tracker, a ranking of the top 1,000 public/private companies

Headquarters: New York City

Age: Unknown

Education: B.S. accounting, University of Southern California

First joined company: Unknown

Prior to joining Deloitte: S.E.C for a few years

Named CEO: 2019