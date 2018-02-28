The Evolving Cyber Threat Landscape: Addressing Your Real Adversaries

Cyber threats continue to increase in scale and sophistication at an extraordinary rate. More actors than ever, including nation-state actors and organized criminal enterprises, are developing highly-skilled resources and capabilities, or acquiring them through an expanding black market for illicit technologies, and activities.
The ever expanding and evolving threat landscape requires CEOs and board members to change the game and take a new approach to effectively defend the organizations they lead against these cyber adversaries.
In this webinar you’ll learn:
  • Major Incidents by type and industry
  • Organized crime and nation state activity and motivation
  • New tools and processes CEOs and boards should adopt to defend against these attacks
  • The impact of impending global regulatory landscape
  • Strategies to manage your insider threat
