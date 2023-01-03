From Sports To Business, Formulas For Success

Happy New Year!

Two years ago, I began a journey to sit with some of the brightest executives in the world to discuss how participation in sports shaped their leadership. After more than 100 conversations with leaders from companies like Amazon, Netflix, Disney and Google, I’ve learned that sports not only taught our guests great lessons that translate to business, but it is a common denominator that makes them more relatable.

Some of our guests’ athletic experience earned them a place in their sports’ Hall of Fame, like Chick-fil-A Chairman Dan Cathy. Some hung up their cleats after high school, like Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, while others, like Condoleezza Rice, claim they were “terrible” in their sport.

However, no matter their skill level, they have all told me that being a part of a team taught them leadership lessons they still use today.

To reflect on 2022, I invited Maxwell Leadership Executive Vice President Chris Goede to the show to talk about his favorite Corporate Competitor episodes and specifically the formulas shared in those conversations.

Thank you for being part of our Corporate Competitor family, here’s to a great 2023!

