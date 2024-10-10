Healthcare Costs Continue to Rise: How Much Should Your Company Pay?  

Meanwhile, healthcare plans for middle managers increased at the highest rate in 2023 compared to all employee groups, at 5.2 percent on average. However, in 2024, this rate decreased to 4.5 percent. Front-line/back-office employee healthcare plans increased at an average pace of 4.7 percent this year, also down, from the 4.9 percent increase employers reported in 2023.

CEOs across industries agreed that rising healthcare costs and navigating the insurance market is a top concern for their business.

“Healthcare costs in this country are way too high, and we have mediocre care compared to other countries around the world,” said Joseph L. Wegner, CEO at Community State Bank in Nebraska, echoing many others.

Differences by Company Revenue

Of course, when it comes to healthcare plans, not all companies are affected equally. Usually, larger companies with more negotiating power and higher employee counts are able to secure better, more stable rates. Small companies are more likely to have to bend to the will of the insurer or spend scarce time and resources securing better rates, not only for the company but for the employees as well.

Employer-sponsored health insurance can boost productivity and wellbeing in the workplace and is an important factor when recruiting top talent. Companies across all size categories prioritize contributions as a major benefit for their workforce.

So far, the proportion of the cost paid by the company has remained unchanged in 2024, compared to prior year (around 66 percent for all employee groups). But faced with these cost increases, many may be forced to rethink their strategy.