Hewson: We Need Leaders To Meet Today’s Daunting Challenges

On July 30, 2018, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson spoke at the United Nations Delegates Dining Room in New York City, accepting the honor as the 2018 CEO of the Year. Hewson spoke about the pace of technological innovation, the inter-connected global landscape, and the threats of security to peaceful nations. She spoke about the role that leaders will play in coming together and meeting the challenges of the 21st Century. She highlighted the work being done by her team at Lockheed Martin, her fellow CEOs, her peers in the aerospace and defense industry, and her family.

Below is an excerpt from this speech. The full speech can be read here.

As we look out at the world around us, it’s clear that the pace of technological change is accelerating at an exponential rate.

The global economy is more inter-connected – and more competitive than ever before.

And the threats to the security of peaceful nations and citizens, are complex, volatile, and far-reaching.

In such an environment, we need strong leaders – leaders who are committed to bringing people together to meet the daunting challenges of the 21st century.

We need leaders who set high expectations for themselves – not just in terms of vision and competence, but in how they express gratitude and exemplify civility.

We need leaders who uphold their company’s core values in every facet of their lives.

And we need leaders who understand how their words and actions influence not just the culture inside our companies, but the public’s broader trust in free markets, shared progress, and opportunity for all.

As this audience knows, these are tremendous challenges for any CEO.

That’s why it is such an honor to look out at this room as I receive this award. I see so many outstanding leaders here, some I know personally, others I have respected from afar.